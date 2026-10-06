The stereotype of the retail investor as an undifferentiated mass of Robinhood traders chasing meme stocks has always been too simple. Antoine Uettwiller, author of the July 2026 paper “The Evolution of Retail Investors: From Speculation to Fundamentals,” uses data to show why that stereotype is wrong and offers a more useful way to think about who retail investors are, how they change, and what moves markets when they do.

What the author examined

Uettwiller studied more than 1.1 million posts and 113 million comments across four major stock-market subreddits — r/WallStreetBets, r/Stocks, r/Investing, and r/StockMarket — spanning more than a decade and touching over 4,100 tickers. These communities differ sharply in tone and purpose, ranging from highly speculative trading discussion to more conventional discussions of fundamentals, news, and long-horizon investing. Collectively, they provide a broad view of how retail investors exchange information, react to market events, and express preferences. Rather than tracking trades (which reveal a decision but not the reasoning behind it), he studied discussion: what are the characteristics of the stocks users choose to talk about, and when?

The key methodological move is that he doesn’t classify users by which specific stocks they mention. Instead, he characterizes each stock by its attributes at the moment it’s discussed — momentum, volatility, skewness, profitability, growth, analyst coverage, and so on — and then aggregates those attributes across everything a user talks about. That produces a profile of each user’s revealed attention: are they drawn to volatile, lottery-like names, or to firms with strong and stable fundamentals? Using principal component analysis, he distills this into a single dominant axis running from “speculative” to “fundamentals-oriented,” which explains about a quarter of all the variation in what users discuss.

He then links this discussion data to standard market data (CRSP, Compustat, IBES, SEC filings, and TAQ trade data) to see whether shifts in what people talk about show up in how stocks actually trade.

Key findings