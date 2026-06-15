Academics have identified hundreds of factors that supposedly explain stock returns. New research shows most of them are telling the same story in different words — and only a few truly distinct forces actually drive the market. The problem: too many factors, too little meaning.

Over the past few decades, academic researchers have proposed more than 400 factors — characteristics or variables, to explain why some stocks earn higher returns than others. There are value factors, momentum factors, profitability factors, macroeconomic factors, and dozens more. For retail investors and advisors trying to build portfolios around sound economic principles, the sheer volume of these factors has become a problem.

If every factor offered a genuinely different explanation for returns, a portfolio builder would need to track hundreds of variables simultaneously. And when a new factor is proposed, how do you know if it truly represents a new insight or is just a repackaging of something already known?

In our 2016 book, “Your Complete Guide to Factor-Based Investing,” Andrew Berkin and I addressed this problem by establishing six criteria that all had to be met for a factor to be considered for investment: there was a statistically significant premium that had to be persistent across economic regimes; pervasive across sectors, countries, regions, and where appropriate asset classes; robust to various definitions; able to survive transaction costs; and supported by risk-based or behavioral explanations for why the premium was likely to persist. Applying these criteria left us with just five equity factors: beta, size, value, profitability/quality, and momentum.

Jiantao Huang, Christian Julliard, and Ran Shi, authors of the April 2026 paper “Factor Identity,” addressed the same problem of factor proliferation with a novel statistical approach.

What the Researchers Examined

You can read the rest of my Alpha Architect article here.