One of finance’s most perplexing anomalies challenges a bedrock principle of investing: companies facing financial distress often deliver lower stock returns, even though they appear riskier by virtually every measure. This contradicts the fundamental risk-reward principle—riskier investments should compensate investors with higher expected returns.

This “financial distress puzzle” has vexed researchers because it:

• Challenges core theory: The negative relationship violates the basic risk-reward paradigm

• Undermines factor models: The notion of a financial distress premium helped justify the influential Fama-French three-factor model

• Produces inconsistent results: Different studies have found conflicting relationships between distress and returns

A Breakthrough Using Machine Learning

Zhuo Cheng and Jing Fang, in their study “Financial Distress and Return“ (Journal of Corporate Finance, June 2025), cracked this puzzle using advanced machine learning techniques. Their discovery: the relationship between financial distress and returns isn’t uniform—it splits into two distinct groups.

Distressed stocks that are undervalued deliver higher returns, while those that are overvalued deliver lower returns. This finding reconciles the puzzle with fundamental finance theory and offers crucial guidance for investors.

Why Distressed Companies Face Greater Mispricing

The researchers built their hypothesis on a critical insight: financially distressed companies are particularly prone to mispricing for several reasons:

Valuation uncertainty: Distressed firms have volatile, uncertain future profitability that makes standard valuation models unreliable.

Information problems: During financial distress, different stakeholders have incentives to present biased information.

Market frictions: Distressed stocks typically have lower analyst coverage, institutional ownership, and liquidity—all factors that reduce pricing efficiency.

