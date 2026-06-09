The financial media has been amplifying alarming headlines about redemption requests at private credit funds — for instance, reporting that the Cliffwater Corporate Lending Fund (CCLFX) faced a 17% redemption request in the latest quarter. And prominent critics like Oxford finance professor Ludovic Phalippou have predicted on LinkedIn that such funds face an inevitable crash resulting from forced sales at distressed prices in order to meet redemptions. What these reports consistently omit, however, is context that renders the redemption figures largely meaningless, and in some cases, actively misleading.

Here is why.

First, gate mechanics lead investors to over-request. While some investors in the queue genuinely want full redemption, many others are simply over-requesting to secure a partial exit.

Second, distributions are capped by design. The amount distributed need not match what was requested; it should be capped at the fund’s 5% quarterly minimum, a structural protection for remaining investors. A fund has the option, but not the obligation, to distribute slightly more (typically up to 7%) if requests exceed the minimum.

Third, and most importantly, redemption figures are gross, not net. The net redemption figure — the number that matters for assessing fund liquidity — is typically far lower, for three reasons:

Approximately 50% of dividends are reinvested, currently equal to roughly 1.25% per quarter, which alone offsets about a quarter of the stated redemption requests. Organic cash inflows from loan prepayments, maturities, and credit refinancings have historically run around 30% annually — well more than the 5% quarterly gate. Even during the Global Financial Crisis, prepayments continued, and borrowers with improving credit metrics refinanced their debt. Assume that organic flow drops sharply to 10% annually in a stress scenario; that still covers two full quarters of redemptions. New investor inflows from existing and new investors continue to provide additional offsets — as has actually been the case at Cliffwater in recent periods.

None of this appeared in the media coverage. None of it.

With that in mind, let’s examine CCLFX (Cliffwater Corporate Lending Fund). The data is year-to-date through May 2026.

While CCLFX was only required to redeem 5% of NAV in the March and May redemption periods, they chose to redeem 12% total—7% in March, 5% in May. Offsetting that outflow was 7% in new subscriptions, ~1% in reinvested dividends, and about 12% in maturing payments. In other words, the fund’s net cash flow was positive. And even though there have been two redemption periods this year, there has been only one dividend payment year-to-date as dividends are paid in the third month of each quarter.

The facts raise an obvious question: Why has the financial media reported gross redemption requests rather than net flows? The answer is straightforward — the incentive for alarming headlines — more readers, more revenue — explains the pattern. Investors deserve better than that. The financial media’s job is to inform, not to sensationalize. Until readers demand the full picture, they will keep getting the scary number and none of the context.

Larry Swedroe is the author or co-author of 18 books on investing, including his latest, Enrich Your Future. He is a consultant to RIAs as an educator on investment strategies. This article is for informational and educational purposes only and is not specific investment, accounting, legal, or tax advice.

Disclosure: I am investor in CCLFX.