The war in Iran has elevated recession risk in the US, and it is not from a position of fiscal strength — a shift that changes what investors have thought they knew about how recessions end.

For decades, investors have relied on a predictable recession script: growth slows, the Federal Reserve cuts rates, long-term yields fall, fiscal stimulus improves demand and corporate earnings, and equity valuations recover through multiple expansion. It has worked often enough to become accepted wisdom in portfolio management.

The problem is that script was written for a sovereign borrower in sound fiscal shape. The United States is no longer that borrower.

The starting point matters

During a typical U.S. recession, the federal budget deficit widens by roughly 4% of GDP. That is not unusual — automatic stabilizers like unemployment benefits surge precisely when tax revenues collapse. Under normal fiscal conditions, that temporary widening is manageable.

But the U.S. is not entering a potential downturn from a position of normal fiscal conditions. The debt-to-GDP ratio has already exceeded 100%, and it is rising — before any recession-driven fall in revenue.

That matters more than it may first appear. The traditional recession playbook assumed a government with enough fiscal headroom to absorb the shock — and whose bonds would serve as the safe-haven asset of choice, with falling yields just when equity investors needed that cushion most. That assumption is now in serious question.

The supply shock hiding in plain sight

A structural problem compounds the fiscal overhang and receives too little attention: the Treasury’s current funding strategy.

To avoid putting upward pressure on long-term yields, the Treasury has been financing record deficits almost entirely through short-term Treasury bills rather than longer-duration coupon issuance. This is not a costless strategy — it is a deferral. T-bill-heavy financing leaves the government acutely exposed to rollover risk and cannot continue indefinitely.

When coupon issuance eventually increases, the resulting supply shock has a real chance of pushing long yields higher, not lower. Layer a recession on top of that: deficits blow out further, requiring even more issuance, at precisely the moment when market appetite for duration risk is most uncertain. The feedback loop is not friendly to the standard playbook.

Investors should understand this mechanism: a supply surge in long-duration Treasuries, arriving during a recession when fiscal credibility is already under pressure, could produce rising long yields even as the economy contracts — a combination that has historically been deeply uncomfortable for equity valuations.

What this means for the stock-bond correlation

For most of the past two decades, investors have benefited from a reliable negative correlation between stocks and bonds. When equities sold off, Treasuries rallied. That relationship is what made a traditional 60/40 portfolio so effective as a risk management tool.

That negative correlation was not accidental — it depended on the bond market treating U.S. government debt as the unambiguous safe-haven asset. Investors fleeing equity risk had an obvious destination. The result was falling yields precisely when falling yields were most useful.

A sovereign borrower with an exploding debt load and a large structural deficit is a different proposition. If markets begin pricing in fiscal risk — higher term premiums, concerns about long-run debt sustainability — bonds can sell off alongside equities. We saw this dynamic in 2022. Investors who continue to assume they hold a naturally hedged portfolio may be carrying more correlated risk than they realize.

The path to value creation has narrowed

Multiple expansion — the mechanism by which lower discount rates translate into higher equity valuations at a given level of earnings — is the mechanism at the heart of the traditional recession recovery trade. The Fed cuts, rates fall, and the market reprices assets at lower yields. For investors who held on, the recovery came partly from earnings normalization and partly from that multiple expansion.

If rates are staying higher for longer across the yield curve, that second engine of recovery is largely unavailable. Equity returns will need to be generated through actual earnings growth rather than valuation re-rating. That is a structurally different — and generally slower — environment for value creation. Thus, equity investors should calibrate their expectations appropriately and not count on the Fed to bail out elevated valuations the way it has in prior cycles.

The bottom line