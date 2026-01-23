Private debt has a perception problem. Despite consistent performance through multiple stress periods, the asset class remains plagued by headlines suggesting fragility, opacity, and systemic risk—see for example here, here, here, and here. Much of this skepticism stems from a fundamental confusion: conflating what happens in public credit markets with what’s actually occurring in private debt.

The recent wave of high-profile defaults illustrates this perfectly. First Brands, Tricolor, Carriox, and United Site Services all made headlines in late 2025. Yet only one of these—Renovo—was primarily a direct lending exposure. The rest originated in the broadly syndicated loan (BSL) market, a fundamentally different lending model that gets routinely mistaken for private debt.

Recent Defaults That Have Made Headlines

What’s striking is how often these critiques rely on comparisons that blur important distinctions. The most recent noteworthy credit events have emerged from the broadly syndicated loan (BSL) market, yet those outcomes are too often generalized to private debt. This conflation matters. Private debt is not simply a private version of the public loan market. It is a distinct lending model with different incentives and tools for managing risk.

Why BSL and Private Direct Lending Aren’t the Same Thing

While both markets may finance similar borrowers, the process by which loans are originated, owned, and managed differs in critical ways.

Broadly syndicated loans are originated by banks and distributed to dozens of investors—CLOs, loan funds, and other institutions. These loans have trended toward covenant-lite structures with limited information flow, mediated through agent banks. Crucially, the arranging banks typically syndicate most of the credit risk, removing the risk from their balance sheets. Thus, their incentives are tied more to origination volume and syndication fees, not long-term credit performance.

Private direct lending operates on an entirely different model. Loans are originated and held by a small number of lenders who expect to own their exposures for the full term. Documentation is typically covenant-protected, information flow is direct, and incentives are aligned with credit performance rather than distribution activity.

Differences in Process Between BSL and Private Debt

These aren’t minor technical differences. They fundamentally change how risk is identified, monitored, and managed—particularly during periods of stress.

A Framework for Evaluation: The Five Ws

At its core, private debt is still lending. Every investment can be evaluated by answering five essential questions:

1. Who is borrowing?

Borrower type determines economic exposure. Corporate borrowers are tied to operating performance and business cycles. Asset‑based borrowers are more closely linked to collateral performance. Royalty and legal finance strategies rely on contractual or quasi‑contractual cash flows that may be less correlated with traditional economic growth.

Understanding who the borrower is clarifies where risk resides and how it may behave under stress.

2. What supports repayment?

Cash-flow lending depends on earnings over time. Asset-based strategies rely on borrowing bases that are tested and adjusted frequently. Royalty strategies depend on diversified contractual payment streams. These differences explain why strategies with similar yields can exhibit vastly different risk profiles.

The source of repayment anchors underwriting and informs recovery expectations.

3. When does capital return?

Direct lending typically carries multi-year bullet maturities. Corporate asset-based lending is often shorter-dated and self-liquidating. Royalty strategies amortize over time, while legal finance can range from short-term advances to longer-dated case resolutions.

Duration influences interest-rate sensitivity, reinvestment risk, and liquidity planning. Strategies with faster capital turnover can reprice risk more quickly, while longer-dated strategies require greater confidence in underwriting and structure.

4. Where does the lender sit in the capital structure?

Direct lending and corporate ABL strategies are typically senior and secured. Structured capital sits below senior debt but is compensated through higher yields and potential equity participation. Royalty and legal finance often sit outside the traditional corporate stack, with claims tied to ring-fenced cash flows— structuring a borrower or pool of assets so they are legally and economically insulated from other parts of the sponsor’s or group’s balance sheet.

Strategies that appear unconventional may be structurally senior in practice, while others that seem familiar may carry more subordination than expected. Understanding position clarifies how losses would be absorbed if conditions deteriorate.

5. Why does the borrower need capital?

Borrower motivation provides crucial context. Many borrowers seek private debt for speed, certainty, or flexibility—not as a last resort. Asset-based borrowers may be smoothing working capital, royalty holders may be monetizing future cash flows, and law firms may be managing timing mismatches between expenses and settlement payments.

Motivation influences pricing power, structure, and alignment.

How Risk Is Actually Managed

The Five Ws describe the shape of risk. The final question is how that risk is managed in practice.

Private debt results reflect both the underlying credit exposure and the quality of structure and execution. Overcollateralization, covenants, cash controls, ring-fencing, and conservative advance rates all play roles in mitigating downside risk. Alignment mechanisms—sponsor capital beneath the loan, equity participation, minimum return provisions—further influence incentives. Diversification across borrowers, assets, and strategies reduces reliance on any single assumption.

Manager selection is critical because these tools are applied unevenly. Two managers operating in the same segment can produce dramatically different outcomes depending on discipline, concentration, and experience navigating stress.

Back to Basics

The private debt debate won’t quiet down anytime soon. Heightened scrutiny is a natural consequence of a maturing market drawing significant capital flows.

But when narratives shift while lending fundamentals endure, investors are best served by cutting through the noise. By systematically evaluating who is borrowing, what supports repayment, when capital returns, where the lender sits, and why the borrower needs capital, allocators can assess strategies consistently across a diverse and evolving landscape.

Private debt has weathered periods of skepticism before, often emerging with a track record that contradicts the prevailing narrative. The framework for evaluation hasn’t changed. What’s needed is the discipline to apply it consistently—and the clarity to distinguish between different lending models that too often get lumped together.

Larry Swedroe is the author or co-author of 18 books on investing, including his latest, Enrich Your Future: The Keys to Successful Investing

PS: This blog is adapted from research by Phil Huber, Cliffwater’s Head of Portfolio Solutions, titled “Back to Basics: The Five Ws of Private Debt.” For additional research on private debt performance through stress periods, see Huber’s paper Direct Lending’s Wall of Worry.