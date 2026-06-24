Ask any finance professor what drives stock prices, and the standard answer is discount rates—the expected return investors demand for holding risky assets. When investors become more fearful, they demand a higher return, and prices fall. When optimism returns, the required return drops, and prices rise. This is the backbone of modern asset pricing, most famously articulated by John Cochrane in his 2011 presidential address to the American Finance Association.

If that story is right, then valuation ratios—measures like the price/dividend ratio or the Shiller CAPE—should be useful for predicting future returns. When stocks are expensive relative to their dividends or earnings, expected returns should be lower; when they’re cheap, expected returns should be higher.

The reality is that, while these ratios are the best predictors we have had, they are not strong predictors in practice. Sebastian Hillenbrand and Odhrain McCarthy, authors of the March 2026 study “Expected Returns with Cash Flow Trends and Cycles,” set out to understand why traditional valuation ratios have uniformly failed to beat the historical mean, producing negative out-of-sample R-squareds.

You can read the rest of my Morningstar article here.