If you have a 401(k) or IRA, there’s a good chance you’ve encountered balanced mutual funds—perhaps as the default investment option when you first signed up. These funds promise simplicity: a professionally managed mix of stocks and bonds in one convenient package. Srinidhi Kanuri and Robert McLeod, authors of the study “An Empirical Examination of Balanced Mutual Funds,” published in the Winter 2026 issue of The Journal of Retirement, demonstrated that the convenience may be costing you dearly.

Their study examined over 1,260 balanced mutual funds managing approximately $1.6 trillion in assets. The findings should give pause to any investor relying on these funds for their retirement security.

What the Researchers Examined

The study analyzed 32 years of data (1990-2021) across four categories of balanced funds, classified by their equity allocation:

• 30-50% equity (Moderate Allocation)

• 50-70% equity (Growth Allocation)

• 70-85% equity (Aggressive Allocation)

• Over 85% equity (Equity-Focused Allocation)

The researchers compared these actively managed balanced funds against simple, low-cost index fund portfolios. They used the Vanguard S&P 500 Index Fund to represent stocks and the Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund to represent bonds, creating benchmark portfolios with different stock-to-bond ratios (60/40, 70/30, and 80/20).

The study is particularly important because balanced funds serve as default options in the majority of retirement plans. According to data cited in the research, nearly 64% of all 401(k) plans offered these funds as default choices, with each plan offering an average of 2.5 balanced fund options.

Key Findings: The Performance Gap

The results were unequivocal: balanced mutual funds underperformed simple index portfolios across virtually every metric.

Lower Returns Across the Board

Except for the most aggressive category (over 85% equity), all balanced funds underperformed comparable index fund portfolios matched to their risk profiles.

Weaker Risk-Adjusted Performance

Perhaps most damning, the balanced funds showed inferior risk-adjusted returns. Using both Sharpe ratios and Sortino ratios (which measure return per unit of risk), the index portfolios consistently outperformed. The index portfolios also demonstrated better downside protection—exactly what investors seek from balanced funds in the first place. The results were statistically significant at the 1% confidence level with three categories: 30%–50% equity, 50%–70% equity, and 70%–85% equity. The fourth category did not exhibit statistical significance.

Massive Wealth Destruction Over Time

The cumulative impact is staggering. A hypothetical $1,000 investment in January 1990 would have grown dramatically differently depending on your choice:

• 30-50% equity balanced funds: $7,856

• 50-70% equity balanced funds: $10,336

• 70-85% equity balanced funds: $12,393

• Over 85% equity balanced funds: $14,391

Compare this to simple index portfolios:

• 60/40 index portfolio: $15,084

• 70/30 index portfolio: $17,365

• 80/20 index portfolio: $19,849

• Vanguard S&P 500 alone: $25,381

That’s not just underperformance—it’s wealth destruction.

Negative Alpha: No Value Creation

Using sophisticated five-factor analysis, the researchers calculated that all categories of balanced funds generated significantly negative alpha—meaning they destroyed value after accounting for their market, size, value, momentum, and bond market exposures. The funds charged for active management that delivered negative results.

Interestingly, when examining gross returns (before fees), the alpha became statistically insignificant, suggesting that fund managers weren’t necessarily making bad investment decisions—they were simply charging fees that eliminated any value they might have created.

Why These Results Are Exactly What Efficient Market Theory Predicts

These findings shouldn’t surprise anyone familiar with market efficiency. In reasonably efficient markets, prices reflect all available information, making it extremely difficult for even sophisticated institutional investors to consistently identify mispriced securities. The study’s finding that gross returns (before fees) showed statistically insignificant alpha confirms this: fund managers weren’t systematically making poor decisions, they simply couldn’t overcome the fundamental challenge that market prices already incorporate the collective wisdom of millions of investors. When you add the cost of active management on top of this zero-sum game, negative net alpha becomes the expected outcome. The market’s consensus price is typically the best estimate of fair value, which means active managers are competing to beat a benchmark that’s already remarkably hard to outperform—and then they’re charging you for the attempt.

The Fee Drain