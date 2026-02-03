For decades, investors have viewed bond interest and REIT dividends as desirable portfolio features. But a new analysis from Longview Research Partners challenges this assumption, revealing that forced investment income may be costing high-net-worth investors over 1% per year in after-tax wealth.

What The Authors Examined

The paper examines a fundamental question: what if investors could access the returns of fixed income and other high-yielding assets without receiving forced distributions? Using innovations in the ETF space—specifically, strategies that rotate between similar funds before dividends are paid—the authors analyzed the total impact of income avoidance on after-tax wealth.

Their analysis breaks down the benefits into four quantifiable categories: eliminating cash drag, deferring taxation, converting ordinary income to capital gains, and unlocking financial planning flexibility. Each benefit was calculated separately, then combined to show the total advantage for investors in high tax brackets managing taxable accounts.

Key Findings: The Four Hidden Costs Of Forced Income

1. Cash Drag Costs More Than You Think

