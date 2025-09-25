Academic finance has uncovered powerful insights, from the efficient-market hypothesis to the Fama-French five-factor model. Unlike proprietary trading algorithms, these breakthroughs are published openly and accessible to anyone willing to dive into the research. But, as David Booth, chairman of Dimensional Fund Advisors, has emphasized: Insights aren’t enough. The real advantage comes from turning research into investable, low-cost strategies that can withstand real-world frictions. In other words, the hard part isn’t the theory—it’s the implementation.

Most investors are aware of the implementation costs that create hurdles for active managers versus passive investing, including higher management fees and greater turnover that results in higher transaction costs. Those higher costs, plus the efficiency of markets, have led to the tremendous growth in index funds and other systematic strategies (such as factor-based strategies offered by fund families such as Avantis, BlackRock, Dimensional, and Vanguard). While these strategies offer some compelling features (low fees, broad diversification, and simplicity), beneath their appealing surface lies an inconvenient reality that most investors never see and are, thus, likely unaware of.

You can read rest of my article here.