Style investing has grown to become an enormous portion of the stock market with $14 trillion (23% of the $62 trillion U.S. stock market) passively tracks or is benchmarked to traditional style indices. Research Affiliates Chris Brightman, Campbell Harvey, Que Nguyen, and Omid Shakernia, authors of the November 2025 study “Why Hold Expensive Slow-Growing Stocks? An Alternative Framework for Value and Growth Indices,” revealed a structural weakness in how most style index funds are constructed. The findings suggest that billions of dollars are being invested based on a flawed framework, and the performance drag has been significant.

The Completeness Problem

The issue stems from what’s called the “completeness principle.” Major index providers design their style indices so that combining their value and growth funds in equal proportions recreates the entire market. For example, Russell, S&P, and MSCI all build their standard style indices by splitting the weight of “crossover” stocks into both their value and growth indices. While the choice of characteristics to define style and methods for defining crossover stocks differ, this methodology creates a problem: both value and growth indices end up holding stocks that are neither truly value nor truly growth.

What the Research Uncovered

The research team examined U.S. stock performance from March 1970 through June 2025, sorting companies into a simple two-by-two matrix based on valuation (measured by book-to-price) and growth (measured by five-year sales growth). This created four quadrants:

Cheap/Fast : Inexpensive stocks of fast-growing companies.

Cheap/Slow : Traditional value stocks.

Expensive/Fast : Traditional growth stocks.

Expensive/Slow: The problematic quadrant.

The results were striking. The Expensive/Slow quadrant underperformed the market by 2.0% per year over the study period. Meanwhile, the Cheap/Fast quadrant outperformed by 0.8% annually.

Unfortunately, they found that the traditional style indices, by design, force investors to hold positions in that underperforming Expensive/Slow quadrant.

A Simpler Framework

The researchers propose an alternative approach: define value portfolios based solely on cheap stock prices and growth portfolios based solely on fast-growing companies. This eliminates the expensive slow-growers from both portfolios.

You can read the rest of my Wealth Management article here.