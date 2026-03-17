If you’re investing in traditional value or growth index funds, you might be unknowingly holding stocks that are neither value nor growth—and they’re likely dragging down your returns. A recent paper from Research Affiliates reveals a structural flaw in how the investment industry constructs style indices and proposes a compelling alternative.

What the Researchers Examined

Chris Brightman, Campbell Harvey, Que Nguyen, and Omid Shakernia, authors of the November 2025 paper, “Why Hold Expensive Slow-Growing Stocks? An Alternative Framework for Value and Growth Indices,” investigated a fundamental problem with traditional style investing. They examined how major index providers like Russell, S&P and MSCI construct their value and growth indices using what’s called the “completeness principle.”

This principle requires that all stocks be classified as either value, growth or both, ensuring that an equal mix of value and growth indices recreates the full market. While this sounds elegant in theory, it creates a significant practical problem: it forces these indices to hold expensive stocks. Thus, the researchers asked the simple question: Why do they include expensive stocks of slow-growing companies in either index? “We think doing so is illogical, unnecessary, and costly.”

You can read the rest of my Wealth Management article here.