What will be the recovery rate if the borrower does default?

In an Oct. 8, 2026, article, “Why Are Recoveries Down?,” Shiloh Bates, partner and chief investment officer at Flat Rock Global, provides a timely reminder of why that question matters. He explains how changes in capital structures and lending agreements have weakened the protection historically associated with first-lien leveraged loans: While the label has remained the same, the protection behind it has not.

The key distinction is between priority and protection. Being first in line to collect is valuable—but how valuable depends on what remains to be collected.