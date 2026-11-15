When evaluating a loan investment, investors should focus on three questions:
What is the yield?
How likely is the borrower to default?
What will be the recovery rate if the borrower does default?
In an Oct. 8, 2026, article, “Why Are Recoveries Down?,” Shiloh Bates, partner and chief investment officer at Flat Rock Global, provides a timely reminder of why that question matters. He explains how changes in capital structures and lending agreements have weakened the protection historically associated with first-lien leveraged loans: While the label has remained the same, the protection behind it has not.
The key distinction is between priority and protection. Being first in line to collect is valuable—but how valuable depends on what remains to be collected.
The Recovery Assumptions Have Changed
Bates recalls that when he began working for collateralized loan obligation managers in 2000, an expected recovery of about 80 cents on the dollar was a reasonable starting point. At that recovery level, interest collected before default could sometimes offset the eventual principal loss, leaving investors whole. Recent figures are much less reassuring. Bates reports that first-lien loan recoveries averaged 61% over the past 25 years. He also cites a J.P. Morgan average recovery figure of just 33% as of July 31, 2026.
You can read the rest of my latest Morningstar article here.