Professors Darrol Stanley and Michael Kinsman, authors of the October 2025 study “Excessive Valuation of Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets,“ set out to answer an interesting question: Do companies carrying high levels of goodwill and other intangible assets on their balance sheets perform differently than their peers? They analyzed 399 S&P 500 companies that remained in the index continuously from late 2018 through 2023. They divided these companies into two groups: