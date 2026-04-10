The Hidden Risk on Company Balance Sheets
Firms loaded with goodwill and intangible assets have quietly underperformed.
Professors Darrol Stanley and Michael Kinsman, authors of the October 2025 study “Excessive Valuation of Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets,“ set out to answer an interesting question: Do companies carrying high levels of goodwill and other intangible assets on their balance sheets perform differently than their peers? They analyzed 399 S&P 500 companies that remained in the index continuously from late 2018 through 2023. They divided these companies into two groups:
The 49 companies whose goodwill and intangibles represented an unusually high percentage of their capitalization (one standard deviation or more above the mean).
The remaining 350 companies with more typical asset structures.
The high-goodwill group reads like a who’s who of American business, including household names such as AT&T T, Disney DIS, Pfizer PFE, Comcast CMCSA, Delta Air Lines DAL, General Mills GIS, and Verizon VZ.
Why Goodwill Mattersd
You can read the rest of my Morningstar article here.