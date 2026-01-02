Levered ETFs may appeal to those who wish to hedge other positions, those with strong directional views, or those with so-called “lottery preferences.” – Hendrik Bessembinder

The Explosive Growth of a Risky Product

Leveraged single-stock Exchange-Traded Funds (LSS-ETFs) have captured investors’ attention with a seductive promise: amplified exposure to popular stocks without the complexity of margin trading. The first levered single stock ETFs (LSS-ETFs) were introduced in July 2022. By late 2024 the market capitalization of LSS-ETFs had grown to more than $17 billion. And there has been a surge in LSS-ETFs rollouts during the first half of 2025, with a total of more than 100 such ETFs trading as of mid-2025. These products typically offer 2x or 3x daily leverage (or inverse exposure) to stocks like Tesla, Apple, or NVIDIA. Direxion, a leader in offering these products uses this advertisement on their website. But do they deliver what investors expect?

My July 16, 2025 Substack column examined the research on the hidden costs of leveraged and inverse ETFS, demonstrating that these were products that were designed to be sold to investors, but investors should never buy them. Thanks to Hendrik Bessembinder, author of the August 2025 study, “Leveraged Single-Stock ETFs,” we can also examine the hidden risks and costs of a related product, leveraged single stock ETFs.

Bessembinder compared levered single-stock ETF returns to the benchmark defined by target leverage times the stock return. His data sample of LSS-ETFs covered the period from fund inception through June 31, 2025. As evidence of their popularity, the sample grew from six funds with a combined market capitalization of just $6.4 million on the first date to 33 funds with a combined capitalization of $17.4 billion at the end June 2025.

The following is a summary of his findings:

