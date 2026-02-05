Larry’s Substack

Larry’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Larry Swedroe's avatar
Larry Swedroe
29m

First, the asset classes are very different. Second, and very importantly, you get charged on COMMITTED, not drawn capital, leading to that notorious J-curve problem, dragging returns.

Third, if market crashes while waiting maybe you don't have sufficient funds to meet the call.

Larry

Reply
Share
Berkay's avatar
Berkay
3h

Can’t the portion of money not being invested in drawdown funds yet be mitigated by investing in a liquid index fund like S&P 500 for the amounts that’s not called for investment yet? I wonder if that’s taken into account drawdown funds performance might be closer or better than evergreen funds? I doubt that anyone is putting their undeployed cash in money market accounts while waiting for capital calls I am just thinking out loud here.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Larry Swedroe · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture