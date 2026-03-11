You bought an index fund to spread your risk. But right now, a single bad quarter at Nvidia, Apple, or Microsoft could cost you more than you think.

Todd Feldman, Barclay Roper, and Khurram Naveed, authors of the study “Stock Market Index Overconcentration,” published in the Spring 2026 issue of The Journal of Wealth Management, examined a trend that has been building for years: the S&P 500 is becoming “top-heavy.”

What the Researchers Examined

The authors set out to answer two simple questions:

First, how extreme is today’s concentration in the S&P 500 relative to history? To find out, they analyzed the weightings of the index’s top 10 companies back to 1979— a dataset spanning 45 years and over 500 monthly observations.

Second, does it make financial sense to just own the top 10 companies rather than the full index? They built a simulated “Top 10 portfolio” that tracked whichever companies sat atop the index by market value at any given time and compared its performance against the full S&P 500.

What They Found

Concentration Is at a Historic Extreme

Today the top 10 companies in the S&P 500 account for 37% of the index’s market value, the highest top 10 level in period studied. Since the long-term average for top 10 concentration is just 21.5%, today’s level is more than three standard deviations above that mean—a statistical threshold that, in most fields, would be considered extreme or anomalous.

The concentration at the single-stock level is equally remarkable. Historically, the largest company in the index commanded around 4.2% of its total weight. AT&T reached 10% at its peak level of concentration in 1960. At the end of period studied, 2024, Apple, Nvidia, and Microsoft each sat at approximately 7% of the index, with Apple having the highest weight at 7.7%—meaning three individual companies alone represented more than a fifth of the S&P 500. As of February 23, 2026, their respective shares were 6.4% (year-to-date return -2.0%), Nvidia 7.1% (year-to-date return 2.7%), and Microsoft 4.6% (year-to-date return -20.3%).

This Isn’t Entirely Unprecedented — But It’s Close

To find a historical parallel the authors looked beyond their 1979 dataset. They found that between roughly 1954 and 1964, the S&P 500 experienced a similarly elevated concentration, led by AT&T, General Motors, Standard Oil, and IBM—the “Magnificent Seven” of that era.

That period ended not with a crash but with a structural shift: new industries emerged, concentration declined naturally, and the broader market eventually caught up. The authors hypothesize that today’s concentration may similarly reflect a structural evolution in the economy—the rise of technology—rather than a bubble in the traditional sense.

That said, the comparison also carries a cautionary note: after the 1964 peak, the S&P 500 ultimately outpaced the top-10 portfolio in the years that followed.

Owning Only the Top 10 Earned Higher Returns, But Not Better Risk-Adjusted Returns

This is one of the more nuanced findings. When the researchers compared the Top 10 portfolio against the full S&P 500 over the 1979–2024 period, the Top 10 came out ahead on raw returns: 11.0% annualized versus 9.3% for the full index. However, risk told a different story. The Top 10 portfolio came with higher volatility—a standard deviation of 18.5% versus 15.1% for the full index. Accounting for that additional risk, the Sharpe ratios (the standard measure of risk-adjusted return) are nearly identical: 0.430 for the Top 10 versus 0.420 for the S&P 500. In other words, the extra return from owning the top 10 comes with proportionally more risk. You were not getting a free lunch—you were just taking on more volatility for a commensurately higher payoff.

Critically, the two portfolios performed nearly identically from 1979 to 2018. It is only in the last several years that the Top 10 has surged ahead. That recent outperformance is real—but it is largely a reflection of the current concentration itself, not evidence that concentration is inherently advantageous over the long run.

What’s Driving the Concentration? Technology and Valuation

The researchers ran regression models to identify the underlying drivers of index concentration, and the answers point in two directions.

The first is sector composition. The growth of the information technology sector’s weight in the S&P 500 is the single most statistically significant driver of top-10 concentration. Today’s index is dominated by technology companies—Apple, Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, Tesla, Alphabet, and Broadcom make up nine of the top 10 slots. Compare that to 1979, when the top 10 included IBM, AT&T, ExxonMobil, General Motors, and Schlumberger—a much broader cross-section of the economy. The dominance of a single sector is historically unusual and arguably makes the index more vulnerable to sector-specific shocks.

The second driver is valuation. When markets are expensive, they tend to be concentrated in a few big names—which is exactly where we are today. However, the researchers found that high concentration is not a reliable predictor of a bear market. The 1960s saw high concentration alongside elevated valuations without an immediate crash; the downturn didn’t arrive until the 1970s.

Their findings led the authors to conclude: “These findings underscore the importance of diversification for long-term inves­tors. While index funds remain a powerful investment tool, financial planners must account for overconcentration risks when constructing client portfolios.”

Key Investor Takeaways

1. Owning the S&P 500 Is Not the Same as Being Diversified