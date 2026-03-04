The recent dominance of tech giants—particularly the “Magnificent 7” (Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla)—has sparked a provocative question among investors: Is diversification dead? When a handful of stocks drive the majority of market returns, why not just concentrate your portfolio in the winners?

Daniel Aguet, author of the study “Why Diversification Still Matters for Investors,” published in the Winter 2025 issue of “The Journal of Beta Investment Strategies, tackled this question, examining 50 years of market data to understand concentration dynamics in the US stock market. His findings offer crucial insights for anyone tempted to abandon the principle of diversification.

What the Research Examined

Aguet analyzed the concentration levels of the S&P 500 index from 1970 to 2023, with particular focus on how the largest-capitalization stocks—especially the Magnificent 7—have influenced market performance. The study used the “effective number of stocks” metric—measured as the inverse of the sum of squared weights—to reveals how concentrated a portfolio truly is from a diversification perspective. On average, the US 500 cap weighted index had an effective number of stocks of 114 over the sample period.

The data indicate that although the S&P 500 index comprises 500 companies, as of mid-2023 its effective diversification corresponded to holding only 63 stocks—a degree of concentration unprecedented since the 1970s. Holding this portfolio was equivalent, from a diversification perspective, to holding an equally weighted portfolio of just 114 of the largest stocks of the US universe, which corresponds to only 22.8% of the number of stocks in the index. The research examined what drives this concentration, how long such periods typically last, and critically, what happens to these high-flying stocks afterward.

Key Findings: History Doesn’t Repeat, But It Rhymes

The Current Situation Is Extreme—But Not Unique

The 2023 outperformance of the largest stocks was dramatic: in the first half of the year, the top 5% of stocks (representing 42% of market cap) gained 32.5%, while the remaining 475 stocks actually underperformed by 9.3%. The Magnificent 7 alone contributed nearly 70% of the S&P 500’s gains despite representing just 25% of its market capitalization.

However, this concentration isn’t unprecedented. Similar periods occurred in the early 1970s, late 1980s, around the dot-com bubble, and in 2012. History shows a clear pattern: extreme outperformance doesn’t last forever.

What Drives Concentrated Returns

The research reveals that concentrated portfolios like the Magnificent 7 derive their performance from three sources:

Market beta exposure (about 26-47% of returns)

Factor exposures like profitability (about 28-39% of returns)

Idiosyncratic and industry-specific risks (25-35% of returns)

This last component is crucial—it represents unrewarded risk that could just as easily work against investors as for them.

Winners Don’t Keep Winning

Perhaps the most important finding: after periods of extreme outperformance, the largest-cap stocks systematically underperformed in subsequent years. Across seven historical episodes of extreme concentration, the top 25 stocks underperformed the broader market over 1-year, 3-year, 5-year, and 10-year horizons following their peaks.

For context, after reaching peak outperformance in July 2012, Apple fell 48% relative to the market over the next year. While it eventually recovered over a decade, the average experience across all 25 largest stocks at that time was persistent underperformance.

Over the full 50-year period studied, the largest 5% of stocks underperformed the S&P 500 by 0.6% annually.

Diversified Portfolios Deliver Better Risk-Adjusted Returns

Yes, diversified portfolios underperformed during periods of increasing concentration—but this is simply the mathematical consequence of being underweight the surging large-caps. When concentration decreased, diversified portfolios outperformed.

More importantly, over the long term, diversified portfolios delivered substantially better risk-adjusted returns. Compared to concentrated portfolios of the largest stocks, well-diversified strategies showed:

41-59% higher Sharpe ratios

6-17% lower volatility

5-18% smaller maximum drawdowns

13-49% better extreme downside protection

Key Takeaways for Investors

1. Don’t Chase Recent Winners Based on Past Performance Alone

The companies dominating today’s market aren’t guaranteed to dominate tomorrow’s. Past episodes show that extreme outperformers often become significant underperformers. General Electric, IBM, and Cisco were once untouchable market leaders.

2. Concentration Adds Risk Without Long-Term Reward

Holding concentrated positions in large-cap stocks exposes you to idiosyncratic risks—company-specific and industry-specific factors that aren’t compensated with higher returns over time. You’re taking on more risk without being paid for it.

3. Short-Term Underperformance Doesn’t Mean Diversification Has Failed

If your diversified portfolio has lagged the S&P 500 recently, that’s not a sign that diversification is broken—it’s working exactly as expected during a period of increasing concentration. The research shows this is temporary, and diversification provides superior outcomes over full market cycles.

4. Risk Management Matters as Much as Returns

Diversification’s true value often appears during market downturns. The significantly smaller drawdowns and better downside protection of diversified portfolios can help investors stay invested during difficult periods, which is crucial for long-term wealth building.

5. Factor Exposures and Industry Bets Aren’t Permanent Advantages

Much of the Magnificent 7’s recent outperformance came from being in the right sectors (technology and consumer cyclicals) at the right time. History shows that sector leadership rotates, and what works today won’t necessarily work tomorrow.

The Bottom Line

The temptation to concentrate in recent winners is understandable but historically dangerous. While the Magnificent 7 have delivered extraordinary returns, the research demonstrates that such periods of dominance inevitably end, often followed by significant reversals. In fact, While the S&P 500 returned 17.9% in 2025, only two members of the Magnificent Seven—Nvidia and Alphabet—exceeded that benchmark.

Diversification remains a cornerstone of sound investing not because it maximizes returns in every period, but because it optimizes risk-adjusted returns over the time horizons that matter for most investors. The math is clear: over 50 years, diversified portfolios delivered better Sharpe ratios, lower volatility, and smaller losses during difficult periods.

As the author concludes, there’s no reason to expect the current concentration to become “the new normal.” Smart investors should resist the siren call of chasing concentrated bets on recent winners and stick to the time-tested principle that diversification still matters—perhaps now more than ever.

Larry Swedroe is the author or co-author of 18 books on investing, including his latest Enrich Your Future. He is also a consultant to RIAs as an educator on investment strategies. For informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as specific investment, accounting, legal, or tax advice.