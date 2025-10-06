A troubling trend is sweeping through retail investing, and the numbers tell a sobering story.

An Unprecedented Surge

As the Wall Street Journal’s Jonathan Weil reported in his October 6, 2025 column, the market has witnessed an extraordinary flood of penny stock IPOs—those priced below $5—over the past two years. The scale is staggering: since the start of 2024 through September 30, there have been 164 penny-stock IPOs on U.S. exchanges, including 147 on Nasdaq alone. To put this in perspective, that’s more than the total from the entire 2001-2023 period combined, which saw only 106 such offerings.

This surge is “a sign of the speculative fever gripping many parts of the investing world,” Weil notes. These stocks often lure in everyday investors with promises of quick riches, particularly following announcements related to name changes, cryptocurrencies, or artificial intelligence—only to tumble shortly after.

For those with long memories, this heightened demand for highly speculative stocks is eerily reminiscent of the late 1990s. Combined with historically high market valuations across many sectors, these warning signs suggest we could be setting up for a repeat of the bubble burst that devastated portfolios in 2000. When speculative fever reaches extreme levels and fundamentals are ignored in favor of narratives and momentum, history suggests caution is warranted.

The Psychology Behind the Madness