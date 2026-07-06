My May 29, 2026 Substack column, “What Do We Actually Know About Private Fund Performance? A Major New Study Has Answers,” covered the results of the March 2025 study, “Risk-Adjusted Performance of Private Funds: What Do We Know?” The authors analyzed 7,816 private funds spanning vintage years 1988 to 2019. They found that private funds outperformed on a risk-adjusted basis in LBOs, private credit, and infrastructure. They also found that venture capital outperformed internationally, but while U.S. venture capital returns exceeded public markets on an absolute basis, they failed to do so on a risk-adjusted basis.

Among the findings was that, on a risk-adjusted basis, private real estate funds have largely failed to generate meaningful excess returns. That result is especially important because publicly traded real estate is only a slice of the total market, while the bulk of value sits in private hands.

The finding of a lack of illiquidity premium was a surprise, especially since I have been a long-time investor in Blackstone’s private real estate fund BREIT, which has outperformed public REITs by a wide margin since inception in January 2017. Through April 2026, BREIT returned 9.3% per annum, outperforming Vanguard’s Real Estate Index Fund VNQ, which returned 5.7%, an outperformance of 3.6 percentage points per year.

The finding of underperformance for private real estate was particularly curious since the study found that private infrastructure, a form of real estate investing, had delivered reliably positive risk-adjusted excess returns across all geographies, sub-strategies, and risk models.

Explaining BREIT’s outperformance

A major contributor to BREIT’s outperformance was its high allocation to three sectors that have performed exceptionally well. Blackstone’s website shows that the fund currently has an 88% allocation to rental housing, industrial, and data centers. That is much higher than VNQ’s, which is about 30%.

Of course, BREIT is just one fund and may not be representative of the private real estate asset class. With that in mind, I wondered whether the study’s finding of underperformance in private real estate could be explained by differences in sector allocations between private and public real estate.

Sector allocations in private real estate

In their January 2026 report, Clarion Partners showed that, as of mid-2025, the total size of the U.S. CRE investable universe is estimated to be $26.2 trillion.

Clarion noted that the “traditional” property sectors, which include industrial, multifamily, office, retail, and hotels, accounted for 61% of the investable market. That means the “alternative” sectors, which include property types that have historically not been the predominant focus of institutional investors, account for the remaining 39%. The alternative subsegment of the CRE universe includes single-family rentals, student housing, age-restricted housing, manufactured housing, self-storage, life sciences, medical office, senior housing, data centers, industrial outdoor storage, and cold storage. Note that single-family rentals accounted for about 24% of the 39% alternative allocation, with no other sector reaching 3%.

With those figures in mind, we can examine VNQ’s allocation to the “traditional” sectors: industrial (11.4%), multifamily (7.0%), office (2.4%), retail (14.2%), and hotels (2.2%)—see table below shows how that $26.2 trillion is distributed across property types. While private real estate allocated 61% to these “traditional” sectors, VNQ’s allocation was just 37.2%.

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