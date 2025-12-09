I’ve been getting lots of questions related to bitcoin, and cryptocurrencies in general, specifically focused on the risks that quantum computing poses. With that in mind, this article addresses first the quantum computing revolution that’s coming (its benefits and risks), and then examines the threat to cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin.

The quantum computing revolution is accelerating, with profound implications for the global financial system. Major corporations, startups, and research institutions worldwide are racing to develop fully functional quantum computers using various core technologies. While current quantum systems remain far from threatening modern encryption, recent breakthroughs have shortened the timeline considerably—making preparation increasingly urgent.

Quantum computing promises transformative benefits: revolutionizing drug discovery, optimizing financial modeling, supercharging artificial intelligence, and enabling ultra-secure quantum communication networks. But this same computational power poses an existential threat to the cryptographic systems protecting our digital infrastructure—including banking, e-commerce, fintech, digital currencies, and secure communications.

The Core Threat

Quantum computers could eventually break two primary encryption systems securing today’s financial infrastructure:

RSA encryption–The foundation of secure communications and digital signatures. A sufficiently powerful quantum computer using Shor’s algorithm could factor the large prime numbers that make RSA secure, potentially exposing encrypted data and compromising transaction authenticity.

Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC)–Extensively deployed in banking systems for secure key exchange and digital signatures. Like RSA, ECC is vulnerable to quantum attacks through Shor’s algorithm, which could solve the underlying mathematical problems exponentially faster than classical computers.

Timeline: Closer Than You Think

The threat horizon is approaching faster than previously anticipated. Recent estimates suggest a 17% to 34% probability that a cryptographically relevant quantum computer (CRQC) capable of breaking RSA 2048 (2048 refers to the key length, 2048) in 24 hours will exist by 2034, increasing to 79% by 2044. Many cybersecurity experts now believe a CRQC will likely emerge within the next five to ten years, though some predict an even shorter timeline given the potential synergies between artificial intelligence and quantum computing development.

By approximately 2035, quantum computers are expected to become sufficiently powerful to compromise current widely used cryptographic standards, the foundation of online security. However, government agencies note the threat may still be about 15 years away, though emphasized it is very real.

The uncertainty itself is concerning—no one can predict when a breakthrough might occur, and nation-states may achieve capabilities they keep secret for strategic advantage.

What’s at Risk