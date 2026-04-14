The R&D Premium: Why Innovation-Intensive Stocks Outperform

In his January 2026 study, “R&D Alpha: Investment Intensity and Long-Term Stock Returns,” researcher Abhishek Sehgal examined a deceptively simple question: Do companies that invest heavily in research and development earn higher stock returns? The answer, backed by 30 years of data and rigorous testing, is a resounding yes—with important nuances investors should understand.

What the Research Examined

Sehgal analyzed all S&P 500 companies from 1995 through 2025, sorting them annually by “R&D intensity”—how much they spend on research and development relative to their revenue. He then tracked what happened to the stocks of high-R&D versus low-R&D companies over the following year.

The methodology was deliberately conservative to avoid common back test pitfalls. Returns were measured from July to June each year (ensuring all accounting data was publicly available before portfolio formation), and the analysis accounted for real-world trading costs, sector concentration, and survivorship bias.

The Core Finding: A Persistent Premium

· Companies in the top 20% by R&D intensity outperformed those in the bottom 20% by an economically significant average of 3.73% annually (t-stat = 1.1*, not statistically significant at the 5% confidence level) over three decades—comparable in magnitude to well-established investment factors like value, profitability, quality, and momentum.

· Monthly cross-sectional regressions (with 360 monthly observations) confirmed the relationship held after controlling for company size and book-to-market ratios (p = 0.0737, statistically significant at the 10% confidence level, but not quite at the 5% level).

· Factor spanning tests showed the R&D premium delivered a statistically significant (at the 1% confidence level) 4.37% annual alpha beyond what standard risk factors (market, size, value, profitability, investment) would predict.

· The R&D premium exists within all size categories, ruling out a pure small-cap explanation:

· Large-cap: 2.61% spread (t = 1.82*, p = 0.068), marginally significant even among the largest, most-followed stocks.

· Medium-cap: 3.60% spread (t = 2.44*, p = 0.015), statistically significant.

· Small-cap: 5.85% spread (t = 3.51*, p < 0.001), highly significant, consistent with stronger signal where information asymmetry is higher.

· The monotonic increase in spread from Large to Small is consistent with mispricing explanations (harder to arbitrage in less-followed stocks), but the premium’s presence in large caps confirms it is not merely a size artifact.

*Note that while the R&D premium produced a t-stat of just 1.1 across all stocks, it showed higher statistical significance within individual size categories. This might be explained by the Simpson paradox: when stocks are aggregated without accounting for size, the differing market-cap weights and return distributions across size groups can mask the premium’s strength within each group. By analyzing large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks separately, we isolate the R&D effect within more homogeneous cohorts, revealing clearer statistical relationships that the aggregate analysis obscured.

Why This Happens: Two Competing Explanations

The research identifies two possible reasons for the R&D premium though it doesn’t definitively prove either:

The Mispricing Story: Under U.S. accounting rules, R&D spending must be expensed immediately rather than capitalized like spending on physical assets. This makes innovation-intensive companies appear less profitable on paper, even when they’re building valuable intangible assets. If investors anchor too heavily on near-term reported earnings, they may systematically underprice high-R&D firms. As innovation outcomes gradually materialize through patents, products, and earnings growth, the market corrects this undervaluation—generating abnormal returns for patient investors.

The Risk Compensation Story: Alternatively, high-R&D companies may simply be riskier. Most R&D projects fail, successful ones take years to pay off, and innovation-intensive firms face greater uncertainty about future cash flows. Under this view, the premium isn’t a “free lunch” but fair compensation for bearing innovation risk.

Both explanations could be partially true, and the distinction matters more for theory than practice—either way, the premium exists and appears capturable.

The Implementability Test

Academic premiums often evaporate once you account for real-world trading costs. To address this concern, Sehgal tested a simple, rules-based strategy: each July, buy the top 20 S&P 500 stocks by R&D intensity, hold them equal-weighted for one year, then rebalance.

From July 2001 through June 2025, this “RD20” strategy (the equal-weighted top 20 S&P 500 stocks ranked by R&D intensity) delivered impressive results:

7.52% annual excess return versus the S&P 500 after transaction costs (estimated trading costs were 0.027% per year).

99.6% premium capture rate (almost no leakage to trading frictions).

Sharpe ratio of approximately 1.0.

Maximum drawdown of 23.3% (less severe than the S&P 500 during the 2008 crisis).

The strategy’s low turnover (approximately 15% annually) and the high liquidity of S&P 500 stocks contributed to these minimal trading costs.

Critically, the strategy worked across different market regimes, including the post-dot-com crash (2001-2002) and the 2008 financial crisis.

Key Investor Takeaways

1. Innovation Investment Is Rewarded Over Time