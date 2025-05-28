Perpetual (also referred to as evergreen) BDCs are a type of business development company (BDC) structured to have no fixed end date or maturity. They are typically non-traded (not listed on public exchanges) and continuously offer shares to investors, allowing for ongoing capital inflows and redemptions, usually through periodic share repurchase programs.

Other BDCs primarily fall into two categories:

Public BDCs: Listed on stock exchanges, offering daily liquidity and subject to market price volatility.

Private/Non-traded BDCs (finite-life): Typically have a set lifespan (often 5–7 years), after which they seek a liquidity event such as a public listing or merger. These are generally accessible only to institutional or accredited investors and offer limited liquidity until the liquidity event.

Additional Details

Perpetual BDCs provide investors with access to diversified, fully ramped up portfolios and the ability to earn regular (quarterly or monthly) cash dividends soon after investing. They have become popular by offering some liquidity (usually quarterly) via tender offers or share repurchase programs, though this liquidity is limited and subject to caps (often 5% of NAV per quarter).

Public BDCs offer the highest liquidity since shares trade on public exchanges, but their prices can be volatile and are influenced by broader market movements.

Private/finite-life BDCs are structured more like private funds, where investors commit capital that is invested over time through the use of capital calls. Liquidity is generally only provided at the end of the fund’s life, typically through a public listing or merger.

The Rise of Perpetuals

Perpetual BDCs have become especially popular among retail and high-net-worth investors seeking exposure to private credit with some liquidity but without the volatility of public markets. There are currently 39 non-traded perpetual BDCs with $127 billion in net assets, exceeding the $112 billion in net assets across all other BDCs.

Perpetuals have given new life to the BDC market and retail access to institutional-quality private debt strategies without the high volatility of public BDCs.

Non-Traded Perpetual BDCs by Relative Net Asset Size

Perpetual BDCs have gained traction among retail investors for the following reasons:

1. NAV Pricing and Immediate Capital Deployment. Perpetuals sell shares monthly, through subscriptions, at the fund’s net asset value (NAV), getting capital invested immediately.

2. Institutional Grade Management. Perpetuals are typically managed by established asset management firms with deep private debt experience.

3. Fees. Perpetuals have lower fees compared to traded BDCs. Perpetual fees, inclusive of management, incentive, and administration, averaged 3.31% of NAV, or 36% below an average 5.15% fee charge for all other BDCs.

4. Conditional Liquidity. Perpetuals offer to repurchase shares quarterly, up to 5% of outstanding shares, giving investors attractive liquidity, but subject to board of director discretion that potentially could be reduced or eliminated during market stress.

Perpetual BDC Performance

A May 2025 study by Cliffwater found that perpetual BDCs have yet to demonstrate a performance advantage compared to other BDCs over their four-year history. The annualized net-asset-weighted performance for perpetual BDCs equaled 9.95% compared to 10.18% for those BDCs that are not perpetual. However, more recent performance has favored perpetuals. Over the last two years, perpetuals returned 11.90% compared to 10.80% for non-perpetuals.

Perpetuals have two advantages compared to other BDC offerings. The first is their aforementioned lower fees. Their second advantage is younger loans from their recent start and high cash inflows. Younger loans tend to have lower credit loss rates. Credit losses averaged 0.49% of NAV for the perpetuals compared to 0.82% for older non-perpetual BDCs over the last four years.

Despite these advantages cash deployment challenges have hindered performance. Higher yielding middle market loans have averaged just 85% of assets, across perpetuals compared to 97% for non-perpetual BDCs. Their allocations to lower yielding broadly syndicated loans (BSLs), along with more conservative leverage, resulted in a 9.75% yield for perpetuals over the last four years compared to 10.79% for non-Perpetual BDCs. Cliffwater estimated that perpetual cash deployment challenges have resulted in a 1.64% annual drag on performance over the last four years. In addition, perpetuals have paid 0.32% more compared to non-perpetuals to finance borrowings. This drag may diminish over time as rating agencies upgrade the newer perpetuals.

Investor Takeaways

Perpetual BDCs have become the dominant force in the BDC market, driven by quality management, improved liquidity terms, administrative simplicity, and lower fees. However, their rapid growth has introduced new hurdles, particularly in deploying capital efficiently to capture higher yields. While recent performance trends are promising, perpetual BDCs must continue to address these deployment challenges to fully realize their potential and consistently outperform traditional BDC structures.

Disclosure: My primary choice for investing in senior, secured, private credit is Cliffwater’s interval fund (CCLFX). While the average perpetual BDC had expenses of 3.31% of NAV, CCLFX’s expenses are 1.64% (a management fee estimated at 1.00%, acquired fund fees and expenses, estimated at 0.31%, and other expenses, estimated at 0.23%). Floating rate loans are 98% of the portfolio, first lien exposure is 96%, the average loan-to-value is just 41%, and the average EBITDA of the borrowers is $105.4M. I also invest in their Enhanced Lending Fund (CELFX).