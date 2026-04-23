Joining the S&P 500 index has been treated as a stamp of approval, signaling that a company has truly arrived. A recent study has challenged the conventional wisdom and found that over the long term, S&P 500 additions don’t just fail to outperform—they significantly underperform comparable companies that never made it into the index.

For investors who passively hold index funds or systematic quant strategies, or for those constructing active equity portfolios, this finding has meaningful implications. Here’s what Neill Sandifer, Joey Smith, and Johannes Impink, authors of the study “S&P 500 vs. Peer Firm Performance: Does Index Inclusion Matter?,” found, how they found it, and what it means for your investment thinking.