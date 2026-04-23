The S&P 500 Bump That Doesn’t Last Stocks added to the index get a short-lived boost but often lag comparable peers for years.
Joining the S&P 500 index has been treated as a stamp of approval, signaling that a company has truly arrived. A recent study has challenged the conventional wisdom and found that over the long term, S&P 500 additions don’t just fail to outperform—they significantly underperform comparable companies that never made it into the index.
For investors who passively hold index funds or systematic quant strategies, or for those constructing active equity portfolios, this finding has meaningful implications. Here’s what Neill Sandifer, Joey Smith, and Johannes Impink, authors of the study “S&P 500 vs. Peer Firm Performance: Does Index Inclusion Matter?,” found, how they found it, and what it means for your investment thinking.
A Better Way to Ask the S&P 500 Question
Most prior research on inclusion in the S&P 500 focused on short-term price movements—what happens to a stock in the days or weeks after the announcement. And the short-term story is well-established: When a company joins the index, its stock typically jumps as passive funds rush to buy it to match the benchmark. That temporary bump has been documented across decades of studies. The simple explanation is that predicting S&P additions has been a big business, with the additions already anticipated by sophisticated investors. It’s also worth noting that the price rises on announcement day but then can fall on the actual addition date. In both cases, the folks in the early stages are selling to the indexers at potentially inflated prices.
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