The SaaSpocalypse: Separating Signal from Noise in the AI-Driven Software Shakeout

The software sector is having a moment of reckoning. Following Anthropic’s announcement of expanded AI capabilities, software stocks entered what Bloomberg aptly termed the “SaaSpocalypse”—a sharp selloff that sent the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) down about 23% year-to-date through February 12, 2026, while the broader Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) was down less than 1%.

For investors in private equity and private credit—where software represents roughly a quarter of all allocations—the volatility has raised urgent questions about portfolio exposure, competitive dynamics, and the durability of revenue models that have worked for years. A recent paper by Cliffwater addresses the question and what the headlines miss.

The headlines miss that this isn’t a surprise to those who have been paying attention. Private market participants have been stress-testing their portfolios for AI disruption since ChatGPT launched in late 2022. The current moment represents an acceleration of existing work, not the beginning of a new conversation.

The Divergence That Caught Everyone’s Attention

What makes this episode particularly striking isn’t just that software stocks fell—it’s that they fell hard while the rest of the market shrugged. The Dow Jones Industrial Average recently crossed 50,000 for the first time. The S&P 500 is basically flat for the year. Yet software has entered bear market territory.

This divergence signals something important: investors are making judgments about which business models can withstand AI-enabled competition and which cannot. It’s not a blanket rejection of technology. It’s a recalibration of value based on defensibility.

When public markets reprice a sector dramatically, private markets feel the tremor immediately as well. And given software’s outsized presence in private portfolios—representing one of the largest sector exposures in both buyout and direct lending strategies—the stakes are considerable.

Why Software Seemed Safe (Until Now)

Software’s appeal to credit investors has been well-earned. Recurring revenue, strong retention metrics, favorable margins, and asset-light structures created a track record that was hard to ignore. Data from Cliffwater’s Direct Lending Index shows software posting one of the lowest default rates across all sectors from 2013 to 2025—just 1.4%, compared to a 2.7% average across all industries.

Source: Cliffwater

This history explains why lenders and sponsors became comfortable deploying substantial capital into the space. But past performance, as every disclaimer reminds us, doesn’t predict future results. And AI is introducing variables that backward-looking data can’t fully capture.

Development cycles are compressing. New entrants can scale with startling speed. Pricing models built on seat counts face pressure as AI enables more work per user. These concerns are legitimate—and they’ve been part of diligence conversations for several years now.

Dispersion, Not Extinction

The critical insight is this: AI is more likely to widen the gap between strong and weak software companies than to eliminate the category entirely.

While general-purpose AI is undeniably powerful, enterprises buy more than raw functionality. They need integration with existing systems. They require auditability and regulatory compliance. They depend on service levels and workflows that have been refined through years of iteration.

As Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang noted in response to the recent volatility, the notion that AI tools automatically replace specialized software “ignores how businesses actually use technology.”Enterprise adoption isn’t just about capability—it’s about trust, governance, and operational integration.

So what separates the vulnerable from the defensible? As AI model capability improves, software durability increasingly depends on proprietary data, orchestration across complex workflows, domain-specific accuracy, and governance structures that satisfy enterprise oversight requirements. Companies skating toward value-based or consumption-based pricing may be positioning themselves better than those still anchored to per-seat models.

How Underwriting Has Evolved

The most sophisticated private market investors have already adapted their frameworks. Rather than treating software as a monolithic category, they’re evaluating exposures along a spectrum of AI sensitivity (see exhibit 3 below).

The AI Sensitivity Framework

AI Beneficiaries: Companies that provide AI models themselves, infrastructure that enables AI workflows (memory, storage, data management), or cybersecurity platforms enhanced by AI capabilities. These businesses may see their competitive position strengthen.

Neutral Impact: Vertical-specific SaaS platforms with deep industry integration, payment processing infrastructure, and certain generic horizontal software where AI’s impact may be incremental rather than transformative.

AI Disruption Risk: Legacy enterprise software focused on manual administration and back-office automation, where AI can replicate functionality quickly and at lower cost. Broad horizontal solutions without strong differentiation may also face pressure.

Source: Cliffwater

What Credit Investors Are Watching

For credit investors, the priority remains preservation of principal. Due diligence now emphasizes mission criticality, depth of customer integration, and magnitude of switching costs. Long-tenured relationships, multi-year contracts, and regulatory requirements can materially reinforce stickiness.

Diligence also focuses on margin pressure from evolving cost structures, exposure to customer segments that may churn more quickly, strength of contractual protections, and sponsor capacity to fund competitive reinvestment.

Loan duration matters too. Typical private credit maturities may be shorter than the timeframe over which technological displacement would realistically occur, providing some cushion against longer-term disruption scenarios.

What Equity Investors Are Pursuing

Equity investors in private markets—both PE and VC—face a different calculus. While they must manage downside risk, they also stand to benefit from exposure to category-defining companies building or enabling the next generation of AI capabilities.

Advantages may accrue to companies controlling proprietary datasets, occupying central positions in customer workflows, or providing infrastructure required for AI deployment. Vertically specialized platforms can benefit from domain expertise and regulatory moats that are difficult to replicate.

Sponsors are evaluating not just product strength today, but how assets can evolve through reinvestment, consolidation, and migration to pricing models increasingly tied to value delivered rather than seats occupied.

Lessons from Past Technology Disruptions