A Substack subscriber asked that I write up Montier’s Seven Sins of Fund Management. Even though it is more than two decades old it contains timeless lessons.

Most active managers do not lose because they are lazy or uninformed. They lose because the investment process is built around habits that clash with how humans think.

That is the central insight of James Montier’s 2004 paper “Seven Sins of Fund Management.” The paper is a behavioral critique of the fund management industry, and it asks a simple question: where does psychology most often sabotage investment decision-making? Montier’s answer is that the damage usually comes from seven recurring sins — forecasting, information overload, company meetings, overconfidence, short-termism, storytelling, and group decisions.

What Montier Studied

Montier examined a hypothetical “typical” large fund management house and used it to identify common behavioral weaknesses in the investment process. He was not trying to build a new portfolio strategy from scratch. Instead, he was trying to show how everyday industry practices can quietly create bad outcomes.

The paper draws heavily on behavioral finance and psychology. Montier uses both empirical evidence and real-world market examples to argue that many of the things investors think make them smarter often make them worse at investing.

The Seven Sins

The first sin is forecasting. Lao Tzu, a 6th century BC poet observed, “Those who have knowledge don’t predict. Those who predict don’t have knowledge.” Montier argues that investors, analysts, and economists are generally poor forecasters, yet many firms still put forecasts at the center of the investment process. In his view, that is like tying one hand behind your back before you start. A problem is that people are generally overconfident about their ability to predict, and this tendency is particularly pronounced amongst experts.

The second sin is the illusion of knowledge. Numerous studies have shown that increasing information leads to increased overconfidence rather than increased accuracy. Montier’s point is that investors should focus less on gathering endless data and more on identifying the few variables that matter.

The third sin is meeting companies. He argues that one-on-one meetings with management often become exercises in confirmation bias rather than genuine discovery. Investors think they are learning the truth, but they may just be reinforcing their own views.

The fourth sin is thinking you can outsmart everyone else. Montier is skeptical of investors who believe they can consistently guess market moves better than the crowd. He sees that as another form of overconfidence.

The fifth sin is short time horizons and overtrading. When performance is judged too frequently, managers become more likely to hug benchmarks or trade excessively. Professional investors have seen their time horizons contract with the average holding period of a stock on the NYSE was just 11 months, compared to 8 years in the mid1950s. Such short holding spans has more to do with speculation than investing.

The sixth sin is believing everything you read. Investors are naturally drawn to stories, especially growth stories, but stories can be misleading. A persuasive narrative is not the same thing as a sound investment case.

The seventh sin is group decisions. Montier argues that committees often amplify bias instead of correcting it. Groups may feel safer and more professional, but they are not automatically better decision-makers.

What He Found

Montier’s biggest finding is that many standard practices in active management are not just flawed — they are systematically biased in the wrong direction. Forecasts are weak, yet they dominate the process. Information is abundant, yet it often creates overconfidence rather than clarity. Committees, meanwhile, often reinforce consensus rather than uncover truth.

He also shows how damaging short-term evaluation can be. In his simulated universe of skilled managers, long stretches of underperformance still happen frequently, which means even good managers can look bad for long periods. That matters because investors often react to those temporary drawdowns by abandoning a process that was sound.

Another important finding is that investors are highly vulnerable to narrative. People are drawn to stories that sound plausible, especially when they suggest growth or transformation. But as Montier shows, the market often overpays for those stories.

What Investors Should Take Away

· Be skeptical of any process that depends heavily on prediction. If success requires you to forecast the future accurately, your process is probably too fragile.

· Extend the time horizon. A short-term lens makes good managers look bad, encourages unnecessary trading, and pushes investors toward reactive behavior. Long-term discipline matters more than short-term drama.

· Value process over polish. A fund manager can sound sophisticated and still be making poor decisions. Montier’s paper is a reminder that good investing is often about avoiding obvious behavioral traps rather than finding the perfect answer.

Why It Still Resonates

This paper still feels relevant because the industry has not outgrown the behaviors Montier identified. If anything, the pressure for instant results, constant commentary, and narrative-driven investing has only intensified.

That is why the paper remains useful. It does not just criticize active management; it explains why so many active managers make life harder for themselves. The best investors are often not the ones with the most confident views, but the ones with the most robust process.

Final Thought

Montier’s seven sins are a useful way to understand why active management so often fails. The more an organization relies on forecasting, stories, consensus, and short-term judgment, the more likely it is to make avoidable mistakes. But I think there is an important additional point he does not emphasize enough: high management fees and implementation costs, especially trading expenses, are a major, if not the major, reason active management underperforms.

That cost burden matters because even if a manager is skilled, fees and transaction costs create a hurdle that is hard to overcome consistently. In that sense, Montier’s behavioral critique explains why active managers often make poor decisions, while costs explain why those mistakes so often show up in the return stream.

And finally, an advantage of quantitative strategies is that, when they are thoughtfully designed, they can avoid many of these behavioral sins. By relying on rules rather than intuition, they reduce the need for forecasts, limit the influence of stories, and help insulate decisions from overconfidence and groupthink. In that sense, quant approaches do not eliminate all risk, but they can make the investment process more disciplined, more repeatable, and often less costly.

Larry Swedroe is the author or co-author of 18 books on investing, including his latest Enrich Your Future. He is also a consultant to RIAs as an educator on investment strategies. This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as specific investment, accounting, legal, or tax advice.