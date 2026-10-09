Some of the best and most interesting research I read comes from Verdad Capital. Their recent note “The Smartest Money,” is a good reminder that sometimes the best information in markets isn’t hidden in exotic datasets—it’s sitting in plain sight in corporate financing decisions. It makes this point by asking: When companies decide to issue equity rather than repurchase it, what does that tell us about future returns—not just for the company involved, but for its sector and the market as a whole?

What The Authors Examined

The starting point was a real-world puzzle. In June 2026, SpaceX completed the largest IPO in history, raising nearly $75 billion. A week earlier, in a move that arguably deserved more attention, Alphabet issued roughly $85 billion in equity to fund AI infrastructure buildout—notable because Google hadn’t issued equity since 2006 and is one of the most profitable companies on the planet.

In October 2024 Verdad’s researchers documented that net issuance at the individual company level predicts forward returns: heavy issuers tend to underperform, while heavy repurchasers tend to outperform.

Their latest work extends that logic upward, asking whether aggregate issuance carries the same signal at the sector and market level.

Using Capital IQ data on U.S. net equity issuance (including stock-based compensation) for companies with market caps above $100 million from 1990 through 2026, the authors tracked how aggregate issuance has moved with the market cycle, then broke the data down by sector to see whether the pattern holds up when isolated from company-specific noise.

Key Findings

You can read the rest of my article for Financial Advisor magazine here.