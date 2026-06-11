A new academic study reveals that markets are worse at processing financial news than previously thought — and the gap between what the news says and what prices reflect is significant.

Most investors assume that when big news breaks about a company, the stock price adjusts almost instantly. Efficient markets, right? A Reuters story hits the wire, traders pounce, and within seconds the information is “in the price.” A new study suggests this assumption is badly wrong — and the mispricing is far larger, and lasts far longer, than anyone in academic finance has documented.

Antoine Didisheim, Bryan Kelly, Mo Pourmohammadi, and Hanqing Tian, authors of the April 2026 study “The Inefficient Pricing of News,” suggest that this assumption is wrong — and the mispricing is larger, and lasts far longer, than the academic finance world has documented.

What the Researchers Did

The research team tackled a deceptively simple question: Does the stock market efficiently incorporate information from news articles? To answer it, they assembled a massive dataset: roughly 6.7 million Reuters news articles spanning 1996 to 2022, each linked to a specific publicly traded company. Then, rather than manually reading the articles, or counting positive and negative words (the old-fashioned approach), they fed every article through a large language model — specifically, a sophisticated AI called E5-Mistral-7B — and converted each article into a numerical “embedding,” essentially a highly compressed mathematical fingerprint of what the article is about.

Think of it like this: the AI reads a news story about Apple and translates it into a 4,096-dimensional vector of numbers that captures the article’s full meaning — not just its sentiment, but its topics, tone, specificity, and context. You then have a mathematically precise way to compare news articles and study how the market responds to them.

With that machinery in place, the researchers asked: When truly unexpected news arrives, how quickly does the stock price react? And does it react correctly?

The Key Insight: Most “News” Isn’t Actually News

The researchers made an observation that seems obvious in hindsight but hadn’t been formally tested: a lot of what we call “news” is predictable.

If you know that a company is in the pharmaceutical sector with a small market cap and recent stock price momentum, you can make a pretty good guess about what its news coverage is going to look like — clinical trial updates, FDA filings, analyst upgrades or downgrades. That’s not surprising. But the paper showed this predictability is surprisingly strong and systematic.

Using standard stock characteristics (things like size, value, profitability, and momentum), the researchers could predict roughly 10% of the variation in news content before the article was even published. Industry membership alone explained about 8%.

This matters because predictable news isn’t really news at all — it’s just confirmation of what investors already know. A rational market should already have this information priced in. So, the researchers stripped the predictable content out of every article and kept only what was genuinely surprising — what they call the “news shock.” Think of it as separating the “olds” from the “news.”

The Finding That Should Raise Eyebrows

Once they isolated the news shocks, they built a long-short trading strategy based entirely on them. The results were startling.

Investors don’t just care about returns; they care about risk-adjusted returns. A common measure of risk-adjusted returns is the Sharpe ratio which measures return per unit of risk. A Sharpe ratio of 1.0 is considered very good. Most well-known investing anomalies — momentum, value, quality, low volatility — have Sharpe ratios in the range of 0.5 to 1.4 in academic studies. The best single factor of the 132 anomalies studied had a Sharpe ratio of 1.4.

The news shock strategy produced an annualized Sharpe ratio of 3.1 over the 26-year sample period (1996–2022). Restricting analysis to stocks above the NYSE 50th size percentile reduced the Sharpe ratio to 1.4 (for small stocks it was 2.7). Among the 132 anomalies studied the best performing large stock factor produced a Sharpe ratio of 0.9 and the best performing small stock factor produced a Sharpe of 1.5.

Interestingly, the gap in Sharpe ratios between large and small stocks wasn’t really about efficiency differences. Instead, it was in large part attributable to the large stock sample having fewer stocks in the cross section. This led to less diversification in the large stock version of the anomaly and therefore to a lower Sharpe ratio. A bootstrapping exercise found that large and small stocks have a similar degree of news shock inefficiency, and the difference in their portfolio performance is merely an artifact of differential diversification.

The news shock strategy — at 3.1 — was more than double the next best anomaly. And it wasn’t a fluke of a short period or a small universe of stocks. It held up across different market cap segments, different time windows, different news sources (Reuters, Dow Jones Newswires), and different AI models. The researchers tested it exhaustively.

Even more striking: the predictability didn’t fade quickly. In most anomalies, the signal evaporates within a month as other investors notice and trade away the edge. With news shocks, the return predictability persisted for 18 months or more after the news arrived. Markets were still incorporating the surprise content of news articles a year and a half later.

Before exploring why this happens, it’s worth addressing a practical question: Could this strategy be traded profitably?

Implementability

Importantly the authors found that the news shock anomaly is not an artifact of unrealistic trading costs. It can be implemented with similar trading costs as many anomalies in the literature by averaging embeddings over longer lookback windows and its net performance still exceeds that of all the 132 anomalies studied. For example, the Sharpe ratio remained near 3.0 for lookback windows of up to 6 months and when embeddings are averaged over 24 months the Sharpe ratio was 2.4.

Why This Happens: What’s Really Going On

The researchers didn’t just document the anomaly — they dug into why it exists. Using a more sophisticated AI tool called a sparse autoencoder which translates the AI’s complex numerical representations into human-readable topics, they decoded the news shocks into 12 interpretable economic themes, then studied which types of news triggered underreaction versus overreaction.*

The market underreacts to:

Negative news — Bad news travels slowly. When a company announces a cybersecurity breach, faces criminal charges, or issues a product recall, investors don’t fully process the negative implications right away. Prices drift downward for months afterward. This aligns with longstanding behavioral finance theories about investors’ reluctance to sell losers. It could also reflect difficulties (high costs and risk of unlimited losses) in shorting.

Quantitative news — When articles are packed with specific numbers — earnings-per-share figures, year-over-year revenue comparisons, Boeing delivery statistics — investors appear to underweight them. Our brains are wired to remember stories, not statistics. Dense numerical information gets processed slowly, and prices adjust gradually.

The market overreacts to:

Ambiguous news — When articles use hedging language (“material adverse impact,” “proposed transaction”), investors overreact to the uncertainty, pricing in more fear or excitement than is warranted. The subsequent price reversal is predictable.

High-attention news — When a story attracts massive media coverage — think TARP bailouts, GameStop short squeezes, intraday stock swings — investors pile in emotionally. The initial price move overshoots, and a reversal follows.

The paper confirms these patterns statistically across all 5,000 interpretable news topics in their dataset. Underreaction accounted for about 62% of the news shock anomaly’s weight, making it the dominant driver.

What Drove the Anomaly — and How It Shifted Over Time

Corporate Actions & Restructuring remained a constant fixture throughout the sample, but Momentum & Trading Activity made up a substantial portion of the anomaly early on before fading after the tech bubble. Conversely, Corporate Guidance & Outlook started with a minor role but steadily expanded to become the most prominent theme by the end of the sample.

Their findings led the authors to conclude: “News article content is highly predictable by prevailing economic data…. It is only after purging news text of its predictable content that one arrives at a clearer picture of price responsiveness to news. Indeed, it is the unpredictable component of news text, what we call the “news shock,” that the market responds to gradually and slowly, which gives rise to news-based return predictability.”

Is This Just an AI Trick?

A reasonable skeptic might ask: are these results just artifacts of using a modern AI model trained on future data? If the language model “knows” things that weren’t available at the time the news was published, the trading strategy would be artificially inflated.

The researchers anticipated this concern and addressed it directly. They repeated the entire analysis using what they call “chronologically consistent” language models — AI systems trained exclusively on information that was available at each point in time. No peeking at the future.

The result: the anomaly still existed and still exceeded every other known anomaly in the comparison set. The Sharpe ratio dropped from 3.1 to 1.6 using the more limited models — but 1.6 still beats everything else on the list. The researchers note that the drop in performance is mostly attributable to these older, smaller models being less capable at understanding language, not to lookahead bias being a real problem.

What This Means for Retail Investors