The old adage rings true in finance as it does in pest control: where there’s one cockroach, there are often thousands more hiding. In financial markets, this imagery represents systemic risk—the kind that can spread quickly and devastate broadly. Recent events in the lending markets tell a compelling story about where these risks actually lie, and perhaps more importantly, where they don’t.

Direct Lending Shows Resilience

Direct lending, which dominates the private debt landscape, continues to demonstrate strength. Recent reporting from Business Development Companies (BDCs) and interval funds reveals a market that’s performing well despite sensational headlines suggesting otherwise. For investors focused on the fundamental question—will I get my principal back at maturity?—the answer remains reassuringly positive.

This doesn’t mean investors can become complacent. Private debt is an asset class with inherent downside risk, demanding constant vigilance. However, when executed by experienced, serious players, it continues to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns over both short and long time horizons.

The Tale of Two Markets

The contrast between private debt and the broadly syndicated loan market couldn’t be starker, particularly when examining recent high-profile defaults. Two cases illustrate this divide: the First Brands default, which delivered a $4.4 billion blow to the Morningstar LSTA US Leveraged Loan Index (representing 30 basis points), and the Tricolor default in the asset-backed securities space.

Both failures share a common thread: they emerged from bank-led underwriting where fee generation appeared to outweigh rigorous due diligence. The First Brands case, originated by Jefferies, exemplifies the underwriting weaknesses endemic to broadly syndicated loans. Meanwhile, Tricolor—a subprime auto loan deal that was recently touted by some as rivaling direct lending—has reportedly created substantial losses for major banks including J.P. Morgan and several large asset managers with ABS exposure.

Five Critical Differences

What makes private debt fundamentally different from the broadly syndicated loan market? Five structural factors create this protective moat:

Skin in the Game: Private debt lenders hold their loans through maturity. This alignment of interest ensures careful underwriting from the start. Banks, by contrast, originate loans only to sell them through broad syndication, collecting fees while transferring default risk to investors. This originate-to-distribute model creates weak incentives to decline marginal deals.

Covenant Protection: Private middle market loans typically include robust covenant protections that act as early warning systems. Bank loans may lack these safeguards, leaving investors more exposed when problems emerge.

Private Equity Sponsorship: The majority of private debt deals involve private equity sponsors, bringing sophisticated management and operational expertise. Broadly syndicated loans are less likely to have this backing, making them more vulnerable to weak management and even fraud. But the advantages go deeper than just competence. When a private equity-backed loan faces distress, the sponsor has strong incentives to step in and negotiate. Rather than accept default, sponsors often inject fresh equity capital in exchange for covenant relief or modified terms—perhaps accepting higher spreads on the existing debt. This dynamic creates a natural buffer against default that simply doesn’t exist in non-sponsored deals. As evidence historical default losses on Cliffwater’s CDLI (an index of senior, secured, direct loans) has been about 1%, while the CDLI-S (which includes on those senior, secured direct loans that are also sponsored by private equity) has been about just 0.25%). Broadly syndicated loans are less likely to have this backing, making them more vulnerable to weak management, fraud, and outright default when trouble emerges.

Collaborative Workouts: When private middle market loans face trouble, private equity borrowers and private debt lenders typically pursue value-preserving restructuring. In the broadly syndicated market, specialized distressed investors may employ subordination strategies that destroy value for other stakeholders.

CLO Contagion Risk: Nearly half of all broadly syndicated loans end up in highly leveraged collateralized loan obligations. When problems emerge, the pressure to de-lever can create selling pressure that affects even healthy loans in the portfolio—a dynamic absent from private debt.

The Broader Context