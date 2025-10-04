Turn on Bloomberg Business, and the conversation inevitably gravitates toward the same narrative: US stocks are dominating, particularly the Magnificent 7 and the S&P 500, while small value stocks languish in their shadow. The numbers support the story—through October 3, 2025, Vanguard’s 500 Index ETF (VOO) returned 15.3% year-to-date, handily outperforming Dimensional’s Small Value ETF (DFSV) at 6.4%, a gap of 8.9%.

But here’s what you are not hearing discussed on financial television.

The Story They’re Missing

While US commentators fixate on domestic market dynamics, an extraordinary divergence has unfolded in international markets. Dimensional’s International Small Value Fund (DISVX) returned a staggering 42.5% over the same period—outperforming VOO by 27.2%. And Dimensional’s Emerging Markets Value Fund (DFEVX), with a 24.5% return, beat the S&P 500 by 9.2%.

Despite these remarkable results, I have literally never heard a single commentator mention this performance gap. The silence is deafening.

The Premature Obituary of Value Investing