Larry Swedroe
1h

Not simple answer, they would have higher YIELDS in future, but the returns depend on how high rates go.

FWIW, I have not been taking any duration risk for the last few years due to IMO insane fiscal policies that will likely drive inflation higher---suggest reading The Fiscal Theory of the Price Level.

And note if that risks shows up does not bode well for the dollar nor all US risk assets as the discount rate will rise and dollar is already significantly overvalued on PPP basis and could easily fall another 15%. Note that is not a prediction as my crystal ball is always cloudy, but it is a real risk, which is why I have been slightly overweighting international now for last year.

Srsn
1h

Do treasury bonds have higher expected returns going forward if U.S. borrowing costs spike?

Also I'm guessing if foreigners stop viewing treasuries as safe havens then they might not help during stock drawdowns

