The meteoric rise of the S&P 500 since the Great Financial Crisis has dominated financial headlines and sparked a provocative question among investors: Is value investing dead? The spectacular performance of growth stocks, particularly mega-cap technology companies, has led many to write the obituary for value strategies. But as Mark Twain might have said, reports of value's death have been greatly exaggerated.

The Global Value Story Tells a Different Tale

If the underperformance of value stocks in the U.S. truly signaled the end of the value premium, we should observe similar patterns across global markets. The international evidence, however, paints a strikingly different picture.

International Developed Markets: Value's Strong Comeback

Consider the performance comparison between Vanguard's Developed Markets Index Fund (VTMGX) and Dimensional's value-focused international funds over multiple time horizons. Data from Morningstar as of August 1, 2025.

The numbers are compelling. Over the past five years, international value stocks have delivered exceptional outperformance—large value by approximately 8% annually and small value by 6% annually. This robust performance has elevated value's standing across longer time periods as well. Both value strategies now lead over 10-year periods, while international small value stocks have maintained their edge over 15 years with a 1.8% annual premium.

Emerging Markets: The Value Advantage Persists

The emerging markets tell a similar story when comparing Vanguard's Emerging Markets Index Fund (VEIEX) with Dimensional's Emerging Markets Value Fund (DFEVX):

The emerging markets data reinforces the international theme: value has delivered substantial outperformance over recent years, with the value fund beating the index by 5.8% annually over five years. This strong showing has translated into superior long-term performance across 10 and 15-year periods.

The U.S. Market: A More Nuanced Picture

The U.S. market presents a more complex narrative. While value has indeed struggled against the broad market over longer periods, recent performance offers surprising insights:

Despite significant headwinds in early 2025—where value funds posted double-digit underperformance through July—the five-year picture reveals a more balanced story. Large cap value has underperformed by less than 1% annually, while small cap value has actually outperformed by nearly 3% annually over this period.

The Patience Factor: Understanding Market Cycles

Extended periods of underperformance are an inherent feature of risky assets, testing even the most disciplined investors. History provides perspective: the S&P 500 itself underperformed Treasury bills during three lengthy stretches of at least 13 years (1929-43, 1966-82, and 2000-12). Investors who abandoned equities after these periods would have missed subsequent recoveries and long-term wealth creation.

The same principle applies to value investing. Periods of underperformance don't invalidate the strategy—they're part of its natural cycle.

The Valuation Opportunity: What the Numbers Reveal

While predicting the future remains impossible, valuations offer our clearest window into potential returns. Today's value stocks, particularly small value stocks, trade at historically attractive discounts relative to the broader market—a setup that historically has preceded strong value performance.

Fund P/E Ratio

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index VTI 22.7*

Avantis US Large Cap Value ETF AVLV 15.7**

Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF AVUV 11.6**

Vanguard Developed Markets Index VEA 14.7*

Avantis International Large Cap Value AVIV 12.6**

Avantis International Small Cap Value AVDV 10.3**

Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index VWO 14.3*

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF AVES 10.2**

*June 30, 2025 ** August 1, 2025

These valuation spreads are currently at historically elevated levels, raising the question: Does the value spread contain information about future returns?

Historical Evidence: Valuations and Future Returns

Avantis's analysis of data from December 31, 1979, to December 31, 2019, reveals a clear relationship between valuation spreads and subsequent value premiums. When valuation spreads exceed their historical median—as they do today—future value premiums tend to be significantly higher than average.

Data from 12/31/1979-12/31/2019. Periods greater than one year have been annualized.

This historical pattern suggests that today's wide valuation spreads may be setting the stage for a period of strong value outperformance, similar to what we've already begun to see in international markets.

The Path Forward: Putting Probability on Your Side

The evidence suggests that value investing is far from dead. While U.S. markets have presented challenges for value strategies over certain periods, international markets demonstrate that the value premium remains robust globally. Combined with today's attractive valuations, the setup appears favorable for value investors willing to maintain discipline through market cycles.

Rather than chasing yesterday's winners or attempting to time market rotations, investors can focus on what they can control: building diversified portfolios that include value exposure across global markets and maintaining the patience to allow these strategies to work over time.

The value premium, just like the equity risk premium, is cyclical, but the underlying economic logic—that investors should be compensated for accepting the higher risk of owning less popular, more distressed companies—remains as sound today as it was decades ago.

Larry Swedroe is the author or co-author of 18 books on investing, including his latest Enrich Your Future. He is also a consultant to RIAs as an educator on investment strategies.

