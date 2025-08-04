Larry’s Substack

Larry Swedroe's avatar
Larry Swedroe
16h

All of the Avantis funds are well constructed. Also, all else equal, it is better to combine exposures (to reduce need to trade/rebalance) than to have separate one. So total Int'l better than Developed and EM separate.

Tanner's avatar
Tanner
16h

For investors looking for low cost access to global value, what do you think of the Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF AVGV?

Right now, my equity exposure consists solely of VT and AVGV as I like that it's balanced across regions and size.

