Since the Iran ceasefire, equity markets have surged, with most attention focused on semiconductors and AI names. But the most striking move beneath the surface is not in tech; it’s a near-total inversion of a well-documented factor that many investors hold through factor-based strategies.

The Setup: Low-Vol’s Quiet Edge. Decades of academic research have shown that low-volatility, low-beta stocks have tended to outperform their high-volatility, high-beta counterparts over time, a finding that contradicted the CAPM’s prediction that risk and return should move together. Lottery-ticket stocks, the high-vol names investors chase for big upside, have historically been among the market’s worst long-run performers.

What Changed

In Verdad’s June 15, 2026 article, Chris Satterthwaite showed that the volatility/return relationship had sharply flipped. Since late March 2026, Verdad’s low-volatility factor had fallen roughly 13%, bringing its year-to-date return to about -10%. High-volatility, speculative names have been doing the opposite — surging while low-volatility stocks have been left behind.

What makes this move notable is its scale and rarity. Verdad found that this two-month stretch of low-volatility underperformance ranks in the 0.5th percentile of trailing two-month windows going back to 1996 — among the most extreme readings the firm’s factor model has recorded.

What History Suggests Is Next

Satterthwaite identified every prior instance since 1996 in which the low-volatility factor dropped more than 10% over a trailing two-month period. He then looked at what happened to the low-volatility factor over the following six months. The results fell into two distinct camps:

Local tops, or blow-off rallies before a downturn — July 2000, May 2001, and November 2001 — were followed by low-vol gains of roughly 8% to 10% over the next six months, as speculative excess unwound and quality reasserted itself.

Local bottoms, or risk-on rebounds from a low — November 2002, April 2009, May 2020, and November 2020 — saw low-volatility continue to lag, falling roughly -1.7%

In other words, this kind of extreme low-volatility underperformance has historically marked either the start of a junk-led blow-off top, which has been good for low-volatility going forward, or the continuation of a broad risk rally, which has been bad for low-volatility going forward. Importantly, and the two scenarios have produced opposite outcomes for the low-volatility factor.to -12.3% over the following six months, as the rally in riskier names persisted.

That is why the current episode matters. Extreme low-volatility underperformance can mark either a turning point or a continuation of speculation, and history alone does not tell us which regime we are in today.

Other Low-volatility Research Findings

In his 2012 paper, “Enhancing a Low-Volatility Strategy is Particularly Helpful When Generic Low-volatility is Expensive,” Pim van Vliet found that while, on average, low-volatility strategies tend to have exposure to the value factor, that exposure was time-varying. The low-volatility factor spent about 62 percent of the time in a value regime and 38 percent of the time in a growth regime. The regime-shifting behavior affected the performance of low-volatility strategies: when low-volatility stocks had value exposure, they, on average, outperformed the market by 2.0%. However, when they had growth exposure, they underperformed by 1.4%, on average. Providing further evidence, the authors of the 2015 study “Low Volatility Cycles: The Influence of Valuation and Momentum on Low Volatility Portfolios,” found that there was no alpha in a four-factor model except in extremely cheap, low-volatility environments. It was for this reason that in our book “Your Complete Guide to Factor-Based Investing,” Andrew Berkin and I did not include low-volatility among the factors we recommended for investment.

As of the end of May 2026, Morningstar reports that the largest low-volatility ETF, the iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV), had a P/E ratio of 20.3, about 9 percent lower than that of Vanguard’s 500 ETF (VOO) with a P/E of 22.2. By contrast, the P/E ratio of Dimensional’s Large Value ETF (DFLV) was just 14.7. In other words, low volatility is not currently in the value regime where it has provided significant portfolio benefits.

Investor Takeaway