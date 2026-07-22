A June 16, 2026 article from AQR tackled a question that comes up more often than you’d think among sophisticated investors: if you hold a long position in your personal brokerage account and simultaneously short the identical position through a partnership you control, have you found a clever workaround to the wash sale, straddle and constructive sale rules—or have you just added complexity without changing your tax outcome?

The short answer is that U.S. tax law was built to follow economic substance rather than legal form. An entity wrapper—whether an LLC, a single-investor fund or a commingled partnership—doesn’t automatically neutralize the anti-abuse provisions that govern wash sales, straddles and constructive sales. Sometimes it does very little at all. The degree of protection depends entirely on the extent of genuine economic separation between the investor and the vehicle.

You can read the rest of my Wealth Management article here.