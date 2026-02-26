Financial innovation is a double-edged sword—investors today have more financial product options than ever, but this abundance of choice can be overwhelming. In the US alone, there are now about 4,500 exchange-traded funds—more than the number of underlying US stocks. An evidence‑based approach offers a systematic way to sort through this ever‑expanding menu, as only a small percentage are backed by rigorous empirical research. Of these, most are simply a repackaging of four underlying factors: value, small‑cap, profitability, and momentum. The industry has converged around these factors because academic and practitioner research has shown that they are:

Persistent across time and economic regimes

Pervasive across sectors, countries, regions, and even asset classes

Robust to various definitions

Economically sensible

Implementable after transaction costs

Among the most successful factor‑focused firms are Dimensional and Avantis, both widely respected for their commitment to research and investor education. While they manage dozens of strategies, they are best known for their flagship value ETFs in both large and small caps: US equities: Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF DFUV, Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF DFSV, Avantis US Large Cap Value ETF AVLV, and Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF AVUV. International equities: Dimensional International Value ETF DFIV, Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF DISV, Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF AVIV, and Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF AVDV. One underappreciated way to improve a value-tilted portfolio is to pair traditional value strategies, such as these, with an “intangible value” strategy that owns very different kinds of companies. For investors already using Dimensional or Avantis value strategies, there’s a new entrant that provides a way to do this, helping diversify both their value and sector risks.

The Intangible Value Factor