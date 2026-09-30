U.S. interest rates have risen as the yield curve steepened due to a “perfect storm” of fiscal stimulus (the rising debt-to-GDP ratio has led to an increase in the term premium), massive CAPEX spending, inflationary pressures from supply shocks due to the conflicts in Ukraine and in the Straits of Hormuz, and agricultural inflation from effects of extreme temperatures. And the shortage in diesel supplies exacerbates the problem because diesel is an intermediate input embedded in the delivered cost of nearly every physical good, from freight and rail to agriculture and construction—a pass-through the Fed cannot dismiss as transitory. The result has been that rates at the long end of the curve have risen to the highest levels since before the Global Financial Crisis (GFC). If the Fed has to raise the Fed Funds rates to fight inflation (which seems more and more likely), a tipping point might be reached for equity markets which so far have performed well thanks to solid economic growth and a dramatic rise in profits fueled by tariff refunds, AI spending, and fiscal stimulus.

Recent economic and market strength has been driven by massive CAPEX spending by the hyperscalers, the fiscal stimulus from the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” and deregulation that has encouraged entrepreneurial activity. Every month in 2026 has set a new business formation record. Through May, 2.9 million new businesses were formed nationwide, the strongest five-month start on record. Although real consumer income has been weak, consumer spending has remained strong, supported by baby boomers who collectively hold enormous net worth ($89 trillion), even as earned income declines in retirement and households draw on accumulated assets. Strong equity and housing markets have supported that wealth, giving many older households the confidence and capacity to spend despite slower income growth. As a sign of the economy’s strength the S&P Global flash US composite purchasing managers index climbed to 58.4 in September, the highest since July 2021 (figures above 50 indicate expansion).

Offsetting the good economic news was that this growth is being accompanied by some of the most severe supply chain bottlenecks seen in the near-two-decade survey history if the pandemic is excluded. Supplier delivery times lengthened by the most since mid-2022 and raw material costs remained elevated, signaling supply chain pressures. In addition, companies also reported increasing problems finding suitable staff, which could put upward pressure on wages.

AI Is Boosting Hiring, Not Cutting Jobs

There is no evidence of job losses because of AI. An August survey from the New York Fed showed that 34% of service firms and 22% of manufacturers using AI are retraining staff, while only 4% and 0% report layoffs. Torsten Slok, Apollo’s chief economist, found that actual Claude usage data shows workers in AI-exposed occupations are experiencing slower wage growth, while employment levels in these occupations remain unchanged, suggesting companies are capturing AI productivity gains through wage compression rather than workforce reduction.

In fact, companies adopting AI are growing their headcounts by 10% over the two years following adoption. These gains are entirely driven by high-intensity adopters with entry-level jobs rising by about 12%, suggesting that heavy AI investment is complementing workforce growth rather than replacing workers (see chart below).

Here’s more evidence against the hypothesis that AI will be a net destroyer of jobs. If AI were displacing white-collar work at scale, you would expect to see it first in the Philippines and India, where business process outsourcing (call centers, IT support, back-office processing) accounts for a large share of employment.

Instead, the unemployment rate in both countries has continued to trend lower, with the Philippines near 5% and India near 6%, both well below their 2021 levels.

The bottom line is that the hard data still show no signs that AI is generating job losses in the economies and industries most exposed to it.

The chart below shows the change in monthly business creation in professional services since ChatGPT debut.

Another important development is the sharp slowdown in labor force growth, with immigration down and deportations up, which could result in net negative immigration in 2026. In addition, the sharp decline in the U.S. fertility rate that began in the mid-2000s means fewer young people entering adulthood in the years to come. This has implications for labor force growth, wages, and the unemployment rate. The result could be a shortage of workers that constrains hiring and economic growth. It is also possible that employment growth slows while the unemployment rate remains stable or even falls.

The Fed estimates that the non-accelerating inflation rate of unemployment (NAIRU) is below 4.5%, and unemployment has stayed below that for five years now, the longest such streak on record. That persistent labor market tightness is one reason inflation has remained elevated: when unemployment runs below NAIRU, wages and prices face sustained upward pressure. Rising wages can create inflationary pressure, unless offset by productivity increases.

What a Slow-Growing Population Means for the Economy

Fewer new entrants into the workforce and fewer potential health care providers and caregivers for older adults (see chart below)

One potential benefit of slower population growth is reduced pressure on rents, with rents falling by double-digit percentages in some major cities such as Austin, Phoenix, San Antonio, and Denver. Because rents make up about one-third of the CPI, that should ease inflation pressure.

Demographics

Shifting immigration policy and long-term demographic trends have brought the U.S. to a historic crossroads.

1. Net Negative Migration

Net negative migration is already appearing and could persist through all of 2026.

Following a peak of 2.7 million net international migrants in 2024, immigration plummeted by over 54% in 2025. According to a January 2026 Brookings Institution demographic assessment, calendar year 2025 net migration dropped to between -295,000 and -10,000, the first time net migration has dipped into negative territory in at least half a century.

For 2026, Brookings projects net migration will likely remain negative, ranging anywhere from -925,000 to +185,000. The official U.S. Census Bureau baseline projections are slightly more conservative, tracking 2026 net international migration at a historic low of roughly +321,000.

Whether the final 2026 numbers register as slightly positive or deeply negative, the historic “immigration cliff” is a reality.

2. Net Negative Population Growth in 2026?

While net negative migration is occurring, the overall U.S. population is still projected to grow slightly in 2026. However, negative overall population growth may not be far off.

Overall population change is calculated by combining two numbers:

Natural Change: Currently, the U.S. still records a “natural increase” of just over 500,000 more births than deaths per year. Although birth rates are at record lows and Baby Boomer mortality is rising, deaths have not yet fully overtaken births nationwide, though they already do in more than two-thirds of U.S. counties.

The 2026 Forecast: The Population Reference Bureau (PRB) notes that total U.S. population growth will slow sharply in 2026, adding only about 835,000 people, a growth rate of roughly 0.2%.

If the current combination of restricted immigration and low fertility rates persists, the U.S. could face its first sustained national population decline within the next decade. An aging population strains the fiscal outlook as Social Security and Medicare costs rise while the tax revenue supporting those programs falls.

Historical Context

The last time the United States experienced a true population decline or a comparable immigration collapse was in two distinct eras.

1918

The only year in modern history when the total U.S. population actually shrank was 1918. This resulted from a demographic shock: the height of U.S. involvement in World War I combined with the devastating Spanish Flu pandemic, which caused a spike in deaths that overwhelmed natural births.

The 1930s Great Depression

The last prolonged period of net negative migration in the United States occurred during the Great Depression. In the early 1930s, economic collapse dried up job opportunities, and the government instituted strict repatriation and deportation programs, most notably the Mexican Repatriation. From 1931 to 1936, hundreds of thousands of people left the U.S., resulting in net negative immigration for consecutive years.

The Biggest Threat to Equities and Bonds: Fiscal Deficits

The continued massive fiscal deficits have manifested in a steeper yield curve and higher term-risk premia. The Iranian war has increased the fiscal deficit, as has the Supreme Court’s ruling against tariffs imposed by President Trump. The longer-term risk is that sustained deficits become inflationary. Let’s explore why.

Since 2006, U.S. gross federal debt has increased by $32 trillion while the annual level of nominal GDP has increased by just $19 trillion. The result is that debt is compounding faster than the economy that has to service it, leading to a rising debt-to-GDP ratio. Treasury debt held by the public has gone from below 40% of GDP to roughly 100% over that period. Unfortunately, there is no relief in sight as the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projects that under current policies, debt held by the public will keep climbing from 100% toward 175% of GDP. The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) forecasts budget deficits near 5% of GDP over the coming years, on top of a current run rate closer to 6% (see charts below).

Deficits that size are normal in a recession. However, these are forecasts for a full-employment economy. Compounding the problem is that as John Cochrane explains in his “Fiscal Theory of the Price Level,” rising debt-to-GDP levels can lead to investors losing confidence in the government’s ability and willingness to repay the debt. That leads to rising risk premiums, and, thus, higher rates, which in turn increase the deficit problem. The bottom line is that interest rates could stay higher for longer, creating risks for stock and bond investors.

Economic Outlook: The Wisdom of Crowds

Each quarter, I review the Philadelphia Fed’s Survey of Professional Forecasters — professional economists sharing their baseline outlooks. Here is the Q3 2026 summary (note that the survey was completed in August):

Growth : The near-term outlook for the U.S. economy looks more positive now than it did three months ago, according to 32 forecasters surveyed by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia. The forecasters predict the economy will expand at an annual rate of 2.5% this quarter and 2.3% next quarter, up from the predictions of 2.2% and 1.6% in the last survey. On an annual-average over annual-average basis, the panel predicts real GDP will grow between 2.1% and 2.4% percent from 2026 to 2029.

Labor markets : A downward revision to the path for the unemployment rate accompanies the stronger outlook for growth. The forecasters predict the unemployment rate will range from 4.2% to 4.3% from this quarter through the second quarter of 2027. In the previous survey, the unemployment rate was forecast to remain unchanged at 4.5% over the same period. On an annual-average basis, the forecasters expect the unemployment rate to average from 4.2% to 4.3% over each of the next four years, marking small downward revisions from the previous estimates. The projections for the annual-average level of nonfarm payroll employment suggest job gains at a monthly rate of 40,700 in 2026 and 75,400 in 2027, both higher than the previous estimates.

Inflation : The forecasters expect current-quarter headline CPI inflation will average 2.3% at an annual rate, down from their prediction of 3.0% in the previous survey. They also predict that core CPI inflation over the current quarter will be lower at an annual rate of 2.7%, down from the previous estimate of 2.9%. Over the next 10 years, 2026 to 2035, the forecasters predict headline CPI inflation will be at an annual-average rate of 2.30%, 0.10 percentage point lower than the previous survey.

Recession risk: The forecasters reduced their estimate of the risk of a downturn in real GDP this quarter to 13.3%, compared with the estimate of 25.1% in the previous survey.

Risks to Economy and Markets

· Fed raises short-term rates to fight inflation.

· Strait of Hormuz remains a bottleneck to oil and other commodity supplies raising inflation concerns.

· Data center delays and backlash keep growing, even in Texas, which recently imposed a temporary data center moratorium.

In addition, there is another risk with important implications for portfolio management.

The Diversification Value of Long Bonds May Be Breaking Down

Long-term government bonds have historically diversified equity risk during U.S. recessions, as central banks cut rates and flight-to-quality flows pushed yields lower. However, that pattern has not held in many emerging markets, where recessions have often raised bond yields instead of lowering them: falling growth reduced government revenues, worsened debt-to-GDP ratios, and forced investors to demand higher compensation for rising credit and inflation risk.

With U.S. federal debt-to-GDP now above 100% and still climbing, the U.S. may be moving closer to that EM dynamic than investors appreciate. A recession could plausibly trigger the same mechanism here: deteriorating fiscal metrics and rising concern over the government’s capacity to service its debt, pushing long-term rates up rather than down—precisely when the equity hedge is needed most. Compounding the risk, a debt burden this large constrains the government’s capacity to respond with fiscal stimulus, since additional deficit spending would further strain an already-stretched fiscal position. That has negative implications for equity markets, which might not have the benefits of both fiscal stimulus and lower interest rates. The result is that investors may find themselves facing a downturn with neither the traditional bond hedge nor the traditional fiscal backstop available—a combination that hasn’t been part of the postwar playbook for U.S. recessions.

For portfolio construction, this argues for treating long-duration nominal Treasuries as a less reliable recession hedge than history suggests, and for diversifying that protection across strategies less dependent on falling rates, such as TIPS, floating-rate debt, and trend-following strategies.

Portfolio Positioning: Managing Risk in an Elevated-Valuation Environment

For investors concerned about the risks outlined above—particularly elevated equity valuations, geopolitical uncertainty, and fiscal deficits—there are several portfolio building blocks that can reduce dependence on equity and bond market performance.

· Reinsurance: Attractive following poor returns from 2017 through 2022, followed by large premium increases and reduced risks, including stronger underwriting standards and higher deductibles. Returns are driven by insurance underwriting, not equity markets. Consider: SRRIX, SHRIX, XILSX, CBYYX.

· Private middle-market lending: Benefits from tightened underwriting since 2022. Floating-rate structures provide natural inflation protection. However, credit risks have increased due to AI disruption. Consider: CCLFX, CELFX, FRBBX.

· Long-short factor funds: Market-neutral strategies designed to capture factor premia with limited directional equity exposure. Consider: QRPRX, QSPRX.

· Commodities: Provide diversification and inflation protection, particularly given the geopolitical backdrop. Consider DCMSX.

· Trend-following strategies: Historically perform well during extended bear markets and periods of sustained directional price movement. Consider AQMIX.

For investors seeking inflation protection specifically, the toolkit includes floating-rate debt, TIPS, gold, commodities, and real assets such as real estate and infrastructure.

Disclosure: I personally invest in these strategies, with the exception of TIPS, gold, and commodities.

And finally, a reminder, as economist Herbert Stein once said, “If it can’t go on forever, it will stop.” Thus, it doesn’t seem reasonable to believe that the U.S. can continue forever to spend more than it brings in without—especially since we are running deficits at a time when the unemployment rate is at historically low levels, below what the Fed considers to be full employment. What will happen when we have a recession and revenues fall and expenses rise? At some point, the U.S.’s creditworthiness could be questioned, with implications for risk premiums on our debt and the value of our currency. Portfolios should be designed to be at least somewhat resilient to these risks.

Larry Swedroe is the author or co-author of 18 books on investing, including his latest Enrich Your Future. He is also a consultant to RIAs as an educator on investment strategies. This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as specific investment, accounting, legal, or tax advice.