Third Quarter Economic and Market Review
Navigating Uncertainty in a Shifting Landscape
Despite mounting economic and geopolitical uncertainties, financial markets remained surprisingly calm through the third quarter of 2025. The VIX has generally remained well below its historical average of about 20, and credit spreads remain historically tight—even as investors grapple with tariff uncertainties, potential government shutdowns, and escalating tensions involving Ukraine, Gaza, Russia, Iran, and China.