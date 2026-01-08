A groundbreaking study, published in the September 2025 issue of the International Review of Economics & Finance, reveals that a surprisingly simple metric—the difference between current S&P 500 earnings yield and long-term real Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities yield—has significant power to possibly predict stock market returns.

The research demonstrates that when actual returns deviate from this baseline prediction, these deviations are systematically related to inflation, monetary policy, and economic fundamentals, offering investors a new lens for understanding market dynamics.