Investment factors—systematic characteristics like value, momentum, and profitability that help explain stock returns—have become fundamental tools in modern portfolio management. However, there’s a challenge: these factors don’t work all the time. Sometimes value stocks outperform, sometimes they underperform. The same goes for momentum, quality, and all the other factors academics have identified over the years.

Yuecheng Jia, Junye Li, Vera Zhang, and Jiangyu Zhao, authors of the December 2025 study “Timing the Factor Zoo via Deep Visualization,” took a fascinating new approach to determine if artificial intelligence could be used to predict when each factor will outperform. Their solution involved converting factor performance histories into images and training convolutional neural networks (CNNs)—the same technology behind facial recognition—to forecast future factor returns.

Convolutional neural networks (CNNs) have emerged as a powerful tool in the field of artificial intelligence and machine learning. Specifically designed for processing and analyzing data with a grid-like structure, CNNs excel in tasks such as image recognition, object detection (used in autonomous vehicles like Tesla’s Autopilot system), and image segmentation (applied in medical imaging for identifying tumors or abnormalities in X-ray images). Inspired by the human visual system, CNNs are capable of interpreting visual information with remarkable accuracy.

What the Researchers Examined?

The research team tackled what finance academics call “the factor zoo”—a collection of 206 equity factors documented in academic literature. These factors span seven categories:

Value vs. Growth (e.g., book-to-market ratio)

Momentum (e.g., past 12-month returns)

Profitability (e.g., gross profitability)

Investment (e.g., asset growth)

Trading Frictions (e.g., liquidity measures)

Intangibles (e.g., R&D intensity)

Other miscellaneous factors

The central question: Can we reliably predict which factors will outperform in the coming month?

The Novel Approach: Turning Returns into Pictures

Rather than using traditional statistical models with handcrafted predictors, the authors did something creative. They converted each factor’s historical return trajectory into two types of images:

Cumulative return charts showing the path of returns over the past 12 months. Candlestick-style charts (adapted from stock trading) showing opening, high, low, and closing values for each month, plus volatility patterns.

These images capture information about trends, reversals, jumps, crashes, and volatility clustering—patterns that are difficult to encode in simple statistical measures. The CNN then learns which visual patterns predict future outperformance.

Key Findings

1. Substantial Economic Gains

The CNN-based timing signals delivered impressive results:

Timed factors earned an average annual alpha (risk-adjusted excess return) of approximately 6% compared to their original untimed versions.

A strategy going long high-forecast factors and short low-forecast ones generated an annualized Sharpe ratio of 1.22—exceptionally strong by industry standards.

The outperformance was broad-based, with 171 of 206 factors showing positive alphas.

2. Momentum Factors Benefit Most

The timing gains were particularly pronounced for momentum-related factors, which generated an average monthly alpha of 0.88% (10.6% annualized). This makes intuitive sense because momentum is known for sharp regime shifts and periodic crashes, exactly the kind of patterns CNNs excel at detecting in visual data.

3. Robust to Real-World Frictions

Importantly, the results held up under realistic market conditions:

Post-publication decay : Many academic factors stop working after publication as investors arbitrage them away. The CNN-timed portfolios actually performed better in the post-publication period.

Transaction costs : Even with conservative assumptions about trading costs (30-50 basis points), the strategies remained profitable.

The break-even transaction cost was 1.08% per trade—above realistic levels.

4. Volatility Management Works Too

The researchers extended their approach to volatility timing, using CNNs to forecast factor volatility and scale positions accordingly. These volatility-managed portfolios outperformed both the original factors and simple historical volatility approaches.

What’s the CNN Actually Learning?

Using interpretable AI techniques, the researchers uncovered what the neural networks focus on:

Boundary signals : The CNN pays particular attention to the beginning and end of return trajectories.

Regime shifts : Jumps, crashes, and volatility clustering receive high weight.

Patterns outside human attention: The timing signals predict returns even after controlling for obvious patterns like recent momentum, extreme returns, and volatility—suggesting the AI captures subtle dynamics investors typically miss.

Interestingly, the CNN’s forecasts also predict macroeconomic conditions. For momentum factors, higher timing signals precede economic expansions and reduced crash risk, suggesting the AI adapts exposures to business cycle regimes.

Their findings led the authors to conclude: “Our empirical analyses show that CNN-derived features extracted solely from images of historical factor return trajectories are robust predictors of equity factors.”

Key Investor Takeaways