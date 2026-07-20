Two of the longest-running puzzles in accounting and asset pricing research are the accrual anomaly and the post-earnings-announcement drift, or PEAD. Both describe return patterns that standard one-period asset pricing models struggle to explain, and both have generated a huge literature. The recurring question has been the same: is the market mispricing the information, or is it rationally pricing risk that one-period models may miss?

Stephen Penman and Julie Lei Zhu, authors of the June 2026 paper “Explaining Two Prominent Accounting Pricing Anomalies: The Accrual Anomaly and the Post-Earnings-Announcement Drift,” revisit both anomalies and reach two different conclusions. Their sample runs from April 1982 through March 2022.

Why the benchmark matters

You can read the rest of my Alpha Architect article here.