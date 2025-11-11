Over the next decade, the American economy could follow one of two dramatically different trajectories, each with profound implications for growth, inflation, and the nation’s fiscal health.

The Optimistic Path: AI-Driven Prosperity

The first scenario envisions an economy transformed by artificial intelligence. In this future, AI doesn’t just automate existing tasks—it fundamentally reimagines how we work, create, and solve problems.

Productivity Renaissance

The key to this optimistic scenario is a dramatic acceleration in productivity growth. For decades, productivity gains in developed economies have been modest, averaging around 1-2% annually. But AI has the potential to alter this trend. From software development to scientific research, from healthcare diagnostics to supply chain optimization, AI tools are already demonstrating the ability to amplify human capabilities.

When productivity rises rapidly, the economic pie grows faster. Companies can produce more with the same inputs, wages can rise without triggering inflation, and tax revenues increase even without raising rates. This virtuous cycle creates the economic breathing room needed to manage fiscal challenges.

The Debt Becomes Manageable

Here’s where the math becomes favorable. The debt-to-GDP ratio depends on two variables: the numerator (total debt) and the denominator (GDP). When the denominator grows robustly, even substantial debts become more manageable.

Consider a simplified example: If GDP grows at 6% annually (combining real growth and moderate inflation) while debt grows at 3%, the debt-to-GDP ratio improves over time. Add in higher tax revenues from increased economic activity, and the fiscal picture brightens considerably.

Moreover, AI-driven deflation in certain sectors could ease inflationary pressures. Just as the internet reduced information costs, AI could dramatically lower the cost of services from legal advice to education, helping to keep overall inflation in check.

Innovation Compounds

The AI revolution also promises spillover effects. As companies deploy AI tools, they discover new applications and business models. Entrepreneurs build on AI platforms to create entirely new industries. Scientific breakthroughs accelerate as AI helps researchers process vast datasets and identify patterns humans might miss.

This innovation cycle becomes self-reinforcing. Higher productivity leads to more investment, which funds more research, which drives further productivity gains. In this scenario, America’s tech leadership and deep capital markets position it to capture a disproportionate share of AI’s economic benefits.

The Pessimistic Path: Fiscal Reckoning

But there’s another, darker possibility—one where mounting deficits trigger a vicious cycle of economic decline.

Crowding Out Private Investment

The United States is running substantial budget deficits even during periods of economic growth. As the government borrows heavily to finance these deficits, it competes with private businesses for available capital. This competition drives up interest rates, making it more expensive for companies to borrow for productive investments.

The result is “crowding out”—government borrowing literally crowds private investment out of the market. Instead of funding investments, capital flows into Treasury bonds, slowing productivity growth and constraining the economy’s long-term potential.

The Confidence Crisis

Markets are forward-looking. If investors begin to doubt America’s fiscal sustainability, they’ll demand higher yields to hold U.S. debt. These higher rates make the debt problem worse, requiring even more borrowing just to service existing obligations.

This scenario could trigger a confidence crisis. As deficits mount and the debt-to-GDP ratio climbs above 120%, 130%, or higher, international investors may start to diversify away from dollar-denominated assets. The dollar’s decline would make imports more expensive, importing inflation into the U.S. economy.

The Inflation Trap

Rising inflation creates a particularly thorny problem. The Federal Reserve would face pressure to raise interest rates to combat inflation, but higher rates increase the government’s debt service costs, worsening the fiscal situation. Politicians might pressure the Fed to keep rates low, but this risks letting inflation spiral.

Meanwhile, inflation erodes real wages and living standards. Workers demand higher nominal wages to keep pace, potentially triggering a wage-price spiral. Businesses, facing higher input costs and borrowing rates, pull back on investment. Economic growth slows even as prices rise—the dreaded stagflation of the 1970s.

The Compounding Problem

Unlike the virtuous cycle of the optimistic scenario, this path creates a vicious cycle. Slow growth means lower tax revenues, forcing more borrowing. Higher borrowing drives rates up further, slowing growth more. The dollar’s decline makes imports expensive, fueling inflation, which necessitates higher rates, which slows growth further.

In this scenario, the United States could find itself in a fiscal trap where an increasing share of federal spending goes merely to servicing debt rather than funding productive investments in infrastructure, education, or research—the very investments needed to boost growth.

The Stakes Couldn’t Be Higher

These aren’t abstract academic scenarios—they represent fundamentally different futures for American prosperity. In the optimistic path, rising living standards, manageable debts, and American technological leadership create broadly shared prosperity. In the pessimistic path, fiscal crisis, inflation, and slow growth erode the American middle class and diminish U.S. global influence.

Which Path Will We Take?

The difference between these scenarios isn’t predetermined, and there are no crystal balls allowing us to foresee the future. Fortunately, the good news is that the key to long-term investment success isn’t forecasting the unknowable future—it’s building portfolios robust enough to thrive regardless of what that future brings.

Portfolio Construction: Hedging Known Risks, Diversifying Against the Unknown

Prudent investors should hedge known risks while diversifying against uncertain ones.

Core Diversification: Include assets with low correlation to economic cycles:

Reinsurance (SRRIX, SHRIX, XILSX, CBYYX): Attractive following recent losses and premium increases.

Private Middle Market Lending (CCLFX, CELFX, FRBBX): Benefiting from wide spreads and strong terms.

Long-Short Factor Funds (QRPRX, QSPRX): Market-neutral strategies.

Commodities (DCMSX): Inflation protection.

Trend Following (AQMIX): Performs well during extended bear markets.

Inflation Protection: Consider floating rate debt, TIPS, gold, commodities, and real assets like real estate and infrastructure.

Summary

Smart investors prepare for multiple scenarios rather than betting on single outcomes. Focus on building resilient, “antifragile” portfolios that can withstand unexpected shocks.

This last point is particularly important as we have the unusual situation of the Fed easing while inflation stubbornly remains above target, fiscal policy is easy, credit conditions are loose with bank lending expanding, and stocks are at elevated levels (they appear to be priced to “perfection”). The Fed’s move to easing in this environment could lead to a bubble-like environment with valuations rising in the short term, but creating the risk of a blow out (a repeat of 2000).

Larry Swedroe is the author or co-author of 18 books on investing, including his latest Enrich Your Future. He is also a consultant to RIAs as an educator on investment strategies.