Real estate has had a rough stretch, but the setup today looks better than the prevailing narrative suggests. Two recent Cliffwater notes make complementary cases for why. The first, “A Second Look at Real Estate” (July 6, 2026), argues that today’s opportunity is less about distressed properties and more about owners who need liquidity. The second, “Worth the Wait: The Case for Seasoned Primaries in Private Real Estate” (7/22/26), shows how that same dislocation — a historically slow fundraising market — is opening up a related but distinct opportunity in seasoned primary funds. Read together, they describe two different doors into the same room.

The Setup: Reset Prices, Slower Supply, Scarce Capital

Three developments are pointing in the same direction. Real estate has already absorbed a meaningful valuation reset, as higher rates pushed cap rates up and financing conditions tightened.

New construction has slowed sharply because development has become more expensive and harder to finance, which should support existing property values over time.

At the same time, capital itself has become scarce. Global private real estate fundraising fell from nearly $200 billion in 2021 and 2022 to $110 billion in 2024, and the average time required to reach a final close stretched to roughly two years.

That slowdown reflects more than weaker sentiment toward real estate. Many allocators remain constrained by legacy exposures, limited distributions, and denominator effects, even as improving transaction markets create new opportunities for managers. The result is a mismatch: attractive investments may be available, but the capital needed to pursue them remains scarce. For long-term investors, that mismatch is the opportunity, and it can be captured in two different ways.

Door One: Real Estate Secondaries

A secondary buyer purchases an existing investor’s stake in a fund, typically at a discount to net asset value. The market for these transactions has matured, especially through GP-led deals, creating more efficient channels between sellers who need liquidity and investors who want exposure to the asset class.

Pricing still reflects persistent seller pressure. Real estate interests traded at roughly 70% of NAV in 2025, well below pricing in buyout, credit, and the broader secondary market. That gap suggests sellers continue to place a premium on liquidity over price, even as bid-ask spreads narrow and transaction activity recovers.

Real estate secondaries are not a simple “cheap assets” story. Investors still need to underwrite the underlying property quality, sector mix, lease structure, leverage, and business plan. A good entry price depends on a realistic mark, and the best opportunities tend to show up after a full repricing has occurred, not before it.

Door Two: Seasoned Primaries

A traditional primary commitment is made before most assets have been acquired, so investors are underwriting a manager’s experience, track record, and pipeline rather than an actual portfolio. Seasoned primary funds are different: at the time of commitment, many are already 30–50% deployed, which allows investors to evaluate real properties instead of a prospective pipeline, including occupancy, leasing activity, net operating income growth, financing, and portfolio construction.

That gives seasoned primaries many of the same characteristics that have made secondaries attractive — reduced blind-pool risk, a smaller J-curve, and less unfunded exposure — while preserving the alignment and long-term upside of a primary commitment. Investors may also gain exposure to existing investments at original cost, subject to an equalization payment designed to treat all investors fairly. Where the portfolio has already appreciated, that structure can let new capital enter below the fund’s current marked value without requiring the purchase of an existing investor’s interest — a secondary-like outcome achieved through a primary commitment.

The current fundraising environment is what makes this available now. Funds launched before the pandemic or before the sharp rise in interest rates faced macroeconomic headwinds that had little to do with manager skill, yet those vintages can still weigh on a manager’s ability to finish raising capital. Managers value long-term partners who help them complete a raise and stay focused on executing a strategy already underway; investors, in turn, gain access to more seasoned portfolios and may secure better economics, co-investment rights, or other preferred terms. Identifying these opportunities requires real work — finding strong GPs among a large universe still seeking capital, evaluating the seasoning of the existing assets, and committing at the right point ahead of a fund’s final close.

What Both Approaches Have in Common

● Neither is a simple discount story. Both require full underwriting of property quality, sector mix, leverage, and business plan.

● The best entry points tend to follow a realistic repricing, not anticipate one.

● Sponsor alignment and seller or manager motivation matter as much as the assets themselves.

● Timing and access are the scarce resources. Few investors have the combination of deal flow, expertise, and execution needed to source either opportunity well, which argues for careful manager selection over trying to access these markets directly.