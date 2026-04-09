Wen-I Chuang, Yun-Huan Lee, Rauli Susmel, and Tsung-Li Wang, authors of the January 2026 study “Investors’ Trading on Past Returns and their Trading Impact on Stock Returns,” shed light on the question: Why do investors trade more after stocks have risen? And crucially, does this trading behavior itself push prices even higher?

What the Researchers Examined

The authors investigated seven different theories that attempt to explain the dynamic relationship between stock returns and trading volume. Rather than looking at just market-level data, they analyzed individual stocks from 1964 to 2023, capturing nuances that broader market indices might miss.

The seven theories they tested were:

Analyst optimism: Analysts issue rosy forecasts to generate trading commissions. Social interaction: Investors discuss winning stocks and follow each other into trades. Style trading: Investors chase entire categories of stocks (like “small cap value”) when they perform well. Firm-specific disagreement: Investors disagree about individual companies’ prospects. Market-wide disagreement: Investors disagree about the overall market direction. Firm-specific attention: Certain stocks grab investor attention through news or performance. Market-wide attention: Overall market performance draws investors to check their portfolios.

What makes this research novel is that the authors examined both directions of the relationship: how past returns affect trading volume, and how that volume in turn affects future returns.

Key Findings

1. High Returns Trigger More Trading—Especially After Positive Returns

Across all seven theories, the researchers found that trading volume increases significantly following high returns at the stock, investment style, and overall market levels. But there’s asymmetry: investors trade much more aggressively after positive returns than they reduce trading after negative returns of the same magnitude—many investors behave as “positive-feedback traders,” buying what’s going up.

2. Sentiment Amplifies the Effect

During periods of high investor sentiment (based on the investor sentiment index by the American Association of Individual Investors), the tendency to trade on past high returns becomes even stronger. When optimism is elevated, investors pile into recent winners with particular enthusiasm. This finding held consistently across theories and was especially pronounced for stocks most susceptible to these behavioral patterns.

3. Return-Driven Trading Pushes Prices Higher

The researchers decomposed trading volume into components driven by past stock returns, past style returns, and past market returns and found that these return-driven volume components exert upward pressure on stock prices. In other words, when stocks attract heavy trading because of recent gains, that trading itself tends to push prices even higher in the short term.

4. Four Theories Received Strong Support

While all seven theories found some empirical backing, four stood out as particularly well-supported:

Analyst optimism: Stocks with greater analyst coverage and optimistic forecasts showed stronger return-volume relationships

Style trading: Trading following style-level returns had powerful effects on stock prices

Firm-specific disagreement: Stocks where investors disagreed more showed pronounced patterns

Firm-specific attention: Attention-grabbing stocks (low P/E ratios, high volatility, salient returns) exhibited the predicted relationships

5. Overpricing Is Common, But There’s a Trading Opportunity

Most stocks experiencing heavy return-driven trading became overpriced—except for one notable exception. Stocks with high “social interaction” characteristics (lottery-like stocks that people discuss and chase) were actually underpriced. Lottery-like stocks have the following characteristics: low price, high idiosyncratic volatility, more positive idiosyncratic skewness, high maximum daily returns, and salient high returns.

What This Means for Market Efficiency

These findings pose significant challenges to the Efficient Market Hypothesis (EMH), which holds that stock prices fully reflect all available information and that it’s impossible to consistently beat the market using that information.

The EMH Under Pressure

The research reveals several patterns that are difficult to reconcile with strong-form or even semi-strong-form market efficiency: