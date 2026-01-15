Emerging markets have long captivated investors with their promise of rapid economic growth and diversification benefits. However, despite this allure, the reality has been sobering: since the 2008 global financial crisis, emerging market equities have underperformed U.S. equities by almost 10% annually. MSCI’s Anil Rao and Rohit Gupta, authors of the study “Long-Term Investing in Emerging Markets: Identifying Drivers of Total Shareholder Return in Emerging Market Equities,” published in the Winter 2025 issue of The Journal of Investment Beta Strategies, dug into this puzzle, uncovering why some companies thrived while the broader market struggled.

The Paradox of Growth Without Returns

The central mystery the authors explored is striking: emerging markets expanded dramatically over the past two decades, with their share of global GDP rising from just over 20% to more than 40% by 2024. And the number of publicly listed companies in these markets doubled since 1998 (In contrast, the universe of publicly listed companies in developed markets has actually declined). Yet, their share of global market capitalization remained flat at around 20% since the financial crisis. What went wrong?

The research reveals that from 2009 through 2024 while aggregate corporate earnings in emerging markets grew at a healthy 8.7% annually (slightly outpacing the 8.5% growth in the United States), this growth failed to translate into per-share earnings gains. Emerging market earnings per share grew at only 5.6% annually, lagging far behind the 9% rate in the United States.

The Dilution Problem

The culprit was persistent share dilution. Companies in emerging markets consistently issued new shares through IPOs and secondary offerings, diluting existing shareholders’ claims on earnings and dividends. The authors found that emerging markets maintained a negative “buyback yield” since the global financial crisis, meaning companies were net issuers rather than net buyers of their own stock. In contrast, US firms aggressively bought back shares, amplifying per-share earnings growth. (Note that the EM buyback yield moved into positive territory in 2024, led by an increased level of buyback activity.)

Currency depreciation against the US dollar and declining profit margins further hampered returns for international investors in emerging markets.

Finding the Winners: Long-Term “Compounders”

Despite these headwinds, the authors identified a subset of companies that generated exceptional long-term returns. These “compounder” stocks shared distinct operational characteristics that set them apart.

The research examined stocks across emerging markets, including China, emerging markets excluding China, and smaller-cap stocks. Using MSCI’s Emerging Markets Equity Factor Model, the authors analyzed fundamental attributes related to operations, growth, profitability, and capital allocation.

Four Key Attributes of Success

The analysis revealed four dominant characteristics (in both large and small stocks) that distinguished long-term winners from the rest:

1. High Dividend Yield: Top performers consistently returned more capital to shareholders through dividends. Companies with higher trailing dividend yields demonstrated disciplined capital allocation and commitment to shareholder returns.

2. Investment Quality: Winners exhibited conservative investment patterns, avoiding aggressive expansion that often destroyed value. They maintained discipline in share issuance, capital expenditures, and asset growth, focusing on efficient deployment of capital rather than empire building.

3. High Profitability: Successful companies demonstrated superior operational efficiency through metrics like return on assets, asset turnover, and gross margins. Their advantage stemmed more from cost leadership and operational leverage than from pricing power alone.

4. Low Earnings Variability: Compounders operated with remarkable consistency. They maintained stable sales, earnings, and cash flows, signaling predictable business models and resilient competitive positions.

Only in the small-cap segment was high growth strongly linked with compounder stocks. The authors noted: “This finding may reflect that smaller stocks are at an earlier stage in their business life cycle, which allows them to expand into growing markets, with high sales and earnings growth driving compounding. In contrast, larger EM stocks, being more mature, relied more on operational efficiency than growth.”

What Didn’t Matter: The Growth Myth

Surprisingly, high growth was not a defining characteristic of long-term winners. In fact, the research found that companies emphasizing rapid growth often exhibited lower dividend yields, diminished investment quality, and higher earnings volatility—the opposite profile of successful compounders.

The authors discovered that high-growth companies rarely maintained their pace over extended periods. Only about half of the stocks in the top-growth quintile retained that status one year later, whereas the highest-profitability companies showed staying power exceeding five years.

This finding challenges the traditional narrative around emerging market investing, which has emphasized GDP growth and revenue expansion as primary drivers of returns.

Consistency Across Regions and Time