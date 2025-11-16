Second quarter GDP growth was 3.8% and the Atlanta Fed’s latest estimate of the third quarter growth is 4%. (However, current estimates for fourth quarter growth are for a slowing to 1-1.5%). One question I’ve been fielding frequently concerns the apparent paradox between the robust GDP growth in recent quarters and the persistent weakness in labor markets. Here’s my analysis of this economic puzzle.

The Labor Market Slowdown: Three Key Factors

Job growth has decelerated due to three primary drivers. First, labor supply constraints have intensified through reduced immigration and increased deportations, which modestly narrows the traditional U.S. growth advantage relative to other developed economies. Second, AI implementation is reshaping workforce demand across sectors. Third, government employment has contracted. Importantly, while AI adoption eliminates certain positions, it simultaneously drives productivity gains that fuel GDP growth and help contain inflation.

Why GDP Remains Resilient

Despite labor market softness, multiple forces are propelling economic expansion:

The Global Investment Surge

International growth has accelerated thanks to aggressive fiscal stimulus and elevated defense spending, triggering a wave of capital expenditure across industries.

The AI Infrastructure Boom

The AI revolution is catalyzing massive infrastructure investment. McKinsey projects cumulative AI-related spending will reach $5.2 trillion over the next five years, primarily for data center construction and supporting energy systems. Meanwhile, elevated equity valuations are bolstering consumer confidence and spending.

We’re transitioning from technology adoption to widespread deployment. Historical patterns from the mainframe era of the 1970s suggest this process typically unfolds over a decade, though today’s accelerated pace of innovation could compress that timeline. Initially, technology providers capture outsized profits, but eventually cost savings and new revenue opportunities will distribute more broadly across sectors implementing these tools.

The Disinflationary Capex Cycle

Today’s capital spending boom differs from past cycles in a crucial way: it’s unlikely to generate significant employment growth. This dynamic suppresses inflationary pressures, providing the Federal Reserve greater flexibility to reduce interest rates and support economic activity.

An Industrial Renaissance

Investors are increasingly recognizing the early stages of industrial revitalization across aerospace, defense, manufacturing, biotech, and technology automation sectors.

Reduced Trade Uncertainty

Trade policy concerns have diminished considerably since Liberation Day, removing a significant source of business uncertainty.

Energy-Driven Disinflation

Lower oil prices are exerting downward pressure on overall inflation readings.

Housing Market Dynamics

Reduced immigration and increased deportations are moderating housing demand, which helps constrain rent growth. Given that housing costs represent approximately 35% of the Consumer Price Index, this trend has meaningful disinflationary implications.

Consumer Strength and Tax Tailwinds

Consumer spending remains solid and should receive additional support from expanded tax refunds in 2026. Economists project taxpayer savings could increase by roughly $50 billion through larger refunds or reduced tax bills—an 18% jump from the $275 billion in IRS refunds distributed in 2025. This would lift the average refund from $2,939 to approximately $3,468.

Accommodative Policy Mix

Both fiscal and monetary policy stances remain supportive, while financial conditions continue to be favorable for growth.

The Bottom Line

While trade tensions persist as a modest headwind, their impact is overwhelmed by powerful tailwinds from the AI boom and industrial renaissance. The seeming paradox between strong GDP and weak employment may not be a paradox at all—it reflects a structural shift toward capital-intensive, productivity-driven growth that generates economic expansion without proportional job creation. This dynamic, while challenging for labor markets in the near term, could establish the foundation for sustainable, non-inflationary growth over the longer horizon.

Larry Swedroe is the author or co-author of 18 books on investing, including his latest Enrich Your Future. He is also a consultant to RIAs as an educator on investment strategies.