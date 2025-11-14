When stock markets crash, investors tend to flee, instinctively, to safety. Gold tends to surge, government bonds tend to rally, and certain currencies tend to strengthen. What if investors could track all these “safe haven” assets together as a single market? That’s what researchers Dirk Baur, Thomas Dimpfl, and Javier Pena set out to do in their study “A Safe Haven Index.”

What the Researchers Examined

While previous studies have extensively analyzed individual safe haven assets like gold or U.S. Treasury bonds, the authors took a different approach. They asked: Do safe haven assets move together as a cohesive market, similar to how individual stocks comprise the broader stock market?

To answer this question, the authors constructed a Safe Haven Index (SHI) using nine different assets:

Gold.

Two major currencies (Swiss franc and Japanese yen).

Six government bonds (U.S. and German bonds with 2-year, 10-year, and 30-year maturities).

Using principal component analysis (PCA) with data spanning from 1994 to 2024, they created an index that captures the collective movement of these safe haven assets. They then examined whether this index protects investors during market turbulence and whether it represents a priced risk factor that helps explain stock returns.

Key Findings: What the Research Revealed

1. Safe Haven Assets Do Move Together

Approximately 50% of the variation across all nine safe haven assets can be explained by a single common component—the SHI. This finding validates the existence of a distinct “safe haven asset market.”

2. The Index Works When It Matters Most

The SHI consistently spiked during major crisis events:

The September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The 2008 Lehman Brothers bankruptcy.

The 2012 European debt crisis.

The March 2020 COVID-19 pandemic declaration.

More importantly, the worse the stock market crash, the better the SHI performed. During the worst 0.25% of trading days for the S&P 500, the SHI delivered positive average returns of 1.68%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.44%.

3. Government Bonds Drive the Index

Long-maturity government bonds (particularly U.S. 30-year Treasuries) accounted for over 75% of the SHI’s movements throughout most of the study period. Gold, despite its fame as the ultimate safe haven, played a surprisingly modest role—and even declined during the very worst market days.

4. The Index Outperforms Individual Components

The SHI exhibited attractive properties for investors:

Higher median returns than any of its individual constituents.

Near-zero skewness and lower kurtosis (more “normal” return distribution).

Strong negative correlation with stocks during crises.

Better diversification through combining multiple safe haven assets.

5. The SHI is a Priced Risk Factor

Perhaps most intriguingly, the researchers found that the SHI functions as a priced risk factor in explaining stock returns—similar to the famous Fama-French HML (high-minus-low) factor. Portfolios with high exposure to safe haven market risk showed different return patterns, suggesting investors demand compensation for this exposure.

Their findings led the authors to conclude: “Just like a stock does not always move in perfect synchronicity with the stock market, a safe haven asset may not always exhibit the safe haven feature but still be part of the market for safe haven assets. This shows, however, that safe haven assets are also risky assets.”