Private credit has exploded in growth over the past decade, reaching $1.7 trillion by the end of 2024. But with this rapid expansion comes a critical question: Can investors trust the valuations they’re being shown?

Recent media coverage (for example, here) has highlighted worries that the boom in private credit is masking serious valuation issues, with some funds allegedly marking loans far more generously than other holders of the same debt and regulators warning about hidden stress. The concerns arise because private credit holdings are primarily illiquid, level-3 assets that lack readily quotable market prices and are hard to value. Young Soo Jang and Ginha Kim, authors of the December 2025 study, “Valuation Discipline in Private Credit,” shed important light on this issue, revealing both encouraging news and some important caveats about how private credit valuations actually work.

What the Researchers Examined

Jang and Kim studied how third-party valuation firms—independent appraisers hired to value private loans—affect pricing practices in the private credit market. Using a unique dataset from an anonymous valuation firm combined with SEC filings, they were able to do something rarely possible: compare the internal appraisals that managers receive with the public valuations they report to investors.

The study focused primarily on Business Development Companies (BDCs), which are required to disclose their loan valuations publicly, making it possible to track whether managers actually follow the appraisals they receive. The researchers also examined private credit funds more broadly to understand how widespread these practices are.

Key Finding #1: Third-Party Appraisals Are Widely Used—And Actually Work

Third-party appraisals are far more common in private credit than many might expect:

76% of BDCs use third-party appraisers as of 2022.

40% of private credit funds employ valuation specialists.

In stark contrast, fewer than 10% of private equity funds use third-party appraisals.

Why the difference? Private credit managers’ own creditors play a crucial role. The researchers found that 58% of BDCs are explicitly required by their lenders to use third-party valuations. Banks lending to private credit funds want independent confirmation that the collateral backing their loans is fairly valued.

More importantly, the appraisals appear to actually work. Managers rarely deviate from recommended values—only 4% of reported loan values exceed the appraiser’s recommended range, and just 1.4% exceed it by more than one percentage point—third-party appraisals provide meaningful discipline on valuation practices.

This picture of widespread third‑party appraisal usage and very limited deviations stands in contrast to the perception that private credit marks are routinely inflated, a perception reinforced by high‑profile stories about single loans being valued very differently across funds.

Key Finding #2: Information Matters—Especially During Crises

During the COVID-19 pandemic, deviations increased markedly, with nearly 5% of loans marked more than 5 percentage points above their recommended values. But this wasn’t primarily driven by manager misconduct—it was driven by information gaps.

The researchers discovered that lead lenders consistently received higher appraisal values than participant lenders for the same loans during COVID. Why? Lead lenders have direct access to borrowers through ongoing renegotiations and board observation rights. This gives them “soft information”—nuanced, timely insights about whether a borrower’s troubles are temporary or fundamental—that’s difficult to convey to appraisers or other lenders.

Participant lenders, meanwhile, may learn about developments through verbal briefings but struggle to communicate this informal information to appraisers in a verifiable format. The result: lower appraisals that may not fully capture the situation.

Key Finding #3: Agency Problems Seem Less Prevalent Than Expected

Interestingly, the researchers found little evidence that managers inflate valuations to attract new fundraising. BDCs affiliated with managers who recently closed a new fund didn’t show different deviation patterns. Similarly, publicly-traded BDCs didn’t behave significantly differently from private BDCs.

This contrasts with some findings in private equity and venture capital, possibly because private credit deals are often split across multiple funds managed by the same firm, making it easier for investors to cross-check performance on a deal-by-deal basis.

Their findings led Jang and Kim to conclude: “Creditors of private credit managers, in particular, play a crucial role in enforcing valuation intermediation as a monitoring and governing mechanism. However, third party appraisals do not always provide the best assessment, as the effectiveness of their intermediation depends on informational inputs.” They added: “Dispersion in pricing of the same loans by different lenders can result from information asymmetry both across lenders with varying lending relationships and between lenders and appraisers. These findings provide evidence against concerns that observed divergence in reported marks purely reflect flawed valuations driven by agency frictions.”

Key Takeaways for Investors