If you’ve ever wondered what professional investors focus on when setting their return expectations, a new research paper provides some answers. Spencer Couts, Andrei Goncalves, Yicheng Liu, and Johnathan Loudis, authors of the October 2025 study “Institutional Investors’ Subjective Risk Premia: Time Variation and Disagreement,” examined the long-term forecasts of major asset managers and investment consultants from 1987 to 2022, uncovering what truly drives their expectations for future returns—perceived mispricing versus subjective risk pricing (risk quantity and risk price).

What Did They Study?

The research team analyzed Capital Market Assumptions (CMAs)– detailed projections of expected returns, volatilities, and correlations across major asset classes like stocks, bonds, real estate, and private equity that institutional investors use to make portfolio allocation decisions.

The researchers looked at data from 45 major institutions, including asset managers controlling over $37 trillion and consultants advising more than 70% of U.S. public pension fund assets. The sample period is from 2001 to 2022. They asked a fundamental question: When these professionals expect higher or lower returns, is it because they see assets as mispriced (potential bargains or overvaluations), or because they perceive changes in risk?

The Key Findings

1. Risk Perceptions Drive Most Return Expectations

The most striking finding: perceived risk accounts for about 90% of the time variation in expected returns for the overall market portfolio. When institutional investors raise their return expectations, it’s primarily because they believe assets have become riskier, not because they think prices have fallen to bargain levels—challenging the popular notion that professional investors are constantly hunting for mispriced assets. Instead, they appear to operate largely within a risk-based framework.

2. It’s About Risk Quantity, Not Just Risk Appetite

Changes in perceived riskiness (how much an asset might fluctuate) matter far more than changes in risk aversion (how much investors dislike risk).

For long-term movements in expectations, risk quantity explains essentially 100% of the risk premium effect for the market portfolio—the impact of risk premia is mainly due to variation in risk quantities (i.e., subjective covariances with the wealth portfolio) rather than variation in risk price (i.e., risk aversion). Risk aversion only becomes important for short-term, transitory changes in expectations.

3. High Yields Signal High Risk, Not Bargains

When yields are high (like high earnings yields on stocks or high interest rates on bonds), institutional investors interpret this primarily as compensation for bearing more risk–not as a signal that assets are undervalued. And the link between expected returns and yields extends to US and Ex US fixed income asset classes as well as to private equity and real estate.

4. Disagreement Has Different Drivers

When different institutions disagree about expected returns, the story changes somewhat. While risk perceptions still dominate (explaining about 76% of disagreement for the market portfolio), differences in views about mispricing play a more meaningful role.

Additionally, for disagreement, differences in both risk aversion and risk perceptions contribute roughly equally–unlike the time-variation story where risk quantity dominates.

Their findings led the authors to conclude: “Overall, our results indicate subjective risk premia (especially through perceived risk quantity) play a major role in explaining variation in institutional investors’ expected returns (both time variation and disagreement).”

Key Investor Takeaways