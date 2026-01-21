Short sellers have long been viewed as the market’s informed skeptics—investors willing to take on unlimited downside risk and pay borrowing costs to express their bearish convictions. But can tracking their activity actually generate alpha? Hao Zou and Jerry Sun sought to answer that question in their December 2025 study “Alpha in Shorts: Shorting Activities and the Cross-Section of Stock Returns Around the World.”

What the Researchers Examined

The authors investigated whether shorting activities could predict future stock returns across global markets. Rather than relying on delayed exchange-reported data available in only a handful of countries, the researchers tapped into the securities lending market through IHS Markit, which captures over 3 million daily transactions worth $12 trillion.

The team analyzed six major regions—Australia, Emerging Markets, Continental Europe, Japan, the UK, and the US—testing both large-to-mid cap and small cap stocks separately though Australia was limited to large stocks. Their testing period spanned from January 2007 through October 2022, providing a robust 15-year window that included multiple market cycles.

The researchers constructed a “shorting signal” based on four key variables that capture different dimensions of short selling activity:

Short interest ratio: Shares borrowed vs. shares outstanding. Days to cover ratio: Value of borrowed shares vs. trading volume. Utilization: Shares lent out vs. available for lending. Active utilization by quantity: Shares lent vs. actively available shares.

Their shorting signal was constructed as a combination of these four variables and was designed to be industry and market neutral. It takes long positions in stocks with low shorting activity and short positions in stocks with high shorting activity. This multi-variable approach captures both supply and demand dynamics in the shorting market, providing a more comprehensive view than single-metric analyses.

Key Findings

Strong Performance Across All Regions

The shorting signal delivered positive information ratios (IR)—the portfolio return that exceeded a benchmark to the volatility of those returns—in every region tested, ranging from 0.49 to 1.68. Continental Europe small caps posted the highest IR at 1.68, while US and UK small caps both exceeded 1.50. Even markets with lower IRs, like Emerging Markets and Japan, showed consistent positive returns.

Annual returns for the signal ranged from 2.24% to 10.72%, with risk levels generally around 5%. Importantly, the signal exhibited market betas near zero, confirming that performance wasn’t driven by general market movements but rather by the unique information conveyed through shorting activity.

Small Caps Showed Enhanced Signal Strength

Perhaps the most intriguing finding was that the shorting signal performed even better for small cap stocks. For example, the US large-to-mid cap IR was 0.77, but for small caps it nearly doubled to 1.50. Similar patterns emerged in the UK (0.84 vs. 1.54) and Continental Europe (1.02 vs. 1.68).

The researchers attribute this to more complete data for small caps in the wholesale securities lending market, as large caps can often be borrowed through rehypothecation, bypassing the wholesale market.

Both Long and Short Positions Contributed Value

Breaking down the signal’s performance revealed that both legs added value. Stocks with minimal shorting activity (the long leg) tended to outperform, while heavily shorted stocks (the short leg) underperformed. In markets like the US, UK, and Australia, the short leg showed particularly strong efficacy, consistent with the hypothesis that heavy shorting conveys especially bearish—and accurate—information.

Alpha Beyond Traditional Factors

Zou and Sun tested whether their shorting signal added value beyond traditional factors like momentum, quality, and value. Through spanning tests, they found that the signal generated statistically significant positive alpha even when controlling for these established factors. This was particularly pronounced in small caps, where the signal added meaningful alpha to multi-factor portfolios across most regions.

Key Investor Takeaways