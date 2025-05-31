Christian Goulding and Campbell Harvey, authors of the study “Investment Base Pairs,” proposed a groundbreaking framework for portfolio construction that challenges traditional approaches in modern finance. Their research focused on leveraging cross-asset information to optimize investment strategies and improve returns across diverse asset classes. Here’s an overview of their investigation, key findings, and takeaways for investors and advisors.
Read the rest of my Alpha Architect article here.
Interesting idea — I think the issue I have is their returns were usually pretty low. They were pretty consistently positive, which is impressive, but I’m not sure the return is sufficient for most investors.